Photos: Go Inside the HERÓICO Sneak Peek at The Paley Center

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A sneak peek of the new musical Heróico was recently presented at The Paley Center. Check out photos from the event below.

Described as a coming-of-rage musical, Heróico explores the story behind Guerrillero Heroico, Alberto Korda’s photograph of Che Guevara, and how the image transformed Guevara into a mass-market brand.

The musical follows Natalie, whose father, Tito, tears a Guerrillero Heroico poster from her bedroom wall, revealing a tunnel into history. Natalie enters the tunnel and emerges on Havana’s Malecón, where she becomes part of the photograph’s journey from its creation to worldwide recognition.

Korda was never paid for the use of Guerrillero Heroico. Natalie recognizes a parallel in Tito’s story, as he lost his masters and copyrights to the man he considered his best friend. Empowered by what she learns, Natalie returns to the present determined to reclaim Tito’s work and repair their relationship.

The score incorporates salsa, son, merengue, bachata, reggaeton, hip-hop, Latin trap and gospel.

Heróico features a book, melodies and lyrics by Adam Kidron, who also serves as co-director and producer. Kidron co-directs the musical with Marlon Peña. J-Key, also known as Joseph Diaz, serves as composer and musical director, with choreography by Gregg Chapkis and production management by Anca Valeanu.

Photo Credit: Miguel Ducos



Brenda Cortés

Robin de Jesus

Marlon Peña, Anca Valeanu, Adam Kidron

Brenda Cortés, Robin De Jesús Key

Brenda Cortés, Ensemble

Adam Kidron, Key Marlon Peña

Brenda Cortés and Ensemble

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