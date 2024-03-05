Photos: Go Inside the FIGARO: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL Album Release Party!

Figaro: An Original Musical has a book by Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata with music and lyrics by Jana.

By: Mar. 05, 2024
Center Stage Records has released the world premiere cast recording of West End-bound Figaro: An Original Musical. Go inside the album release party in photos below!

The recording is currently available digitally on all major platforms and at www.CenterStageRecords.com

Set in mid-1800s Italy, Figaro: An Original Musical is the hauntingly beautiful tale of Sienna, a young woman who dreams of singing but feels imprisoned by her life on her father's farm. When a chance encounter with two young orphans thrusts her into the life of a traveling performer, she meets the handsome Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true - but there is always a price to fame. Part love story, part mystery, Sienna's journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is fraught with twists and turns until it culminates in a moment that will change the course of her life forever. 

The album features the talents of Cayleigh Capaldi (Titanique), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Ashley Jana, Lily Bell Morgan (Cocomelon), Benjamin Pajak (Oliver!), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), and Jayke Workman (Chicago).

The album is produced by Ashley Jana, WILL NUNZIATA, Grammy Award & Tony Award winner Van Dean and Grammy Award & Tony Award nominee Mia Moravis. Andrew Byrnes and Tony Award nominee Michael Lamon are Associate Producers.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

FIGARO; An Original Musical CD Release

Ashley Jana, Jayke Workman, Benjamin Pajak, T. Oliver Reid, Mauricio Martinez, Cayleigh Capaldi and Lily Bell Morgan

WILL NUNZIATA joins Ashley Jana, Jayke Workman, Benjamin Pajak, T. Oliver Reid, Mauricio Martinez, Cayleigh Capaldi and Lily Bell Morgan

Andrew Byrnes, Michael Lamon, Ashley Jana, Jayke Workman, Benjamin Pajak, WILL NUNZIATA, T. Oliver Reid, Mauricio Martinez, Cayleigh Capaldi and Lily Bell Morgan, Mia Moravis and Van Dean

Ashley Jana

Ashley Jana

Benjamin Pajak

Benjamin Pajak

Cayleigh Capaldi

Cayleigh Capaldi

Lily Bell Morgan

Lily Bell Morgan

Jayke Workman

Jayke Workman

T. Oliver Reid

T. Oliver Reid

WILL NUNZIATA

WILL NUNZIATA

T. Oliver Reid

Ashley Jana (Book, Music and Lyrics) and WILL NUNZIATA (Book and Director)

Cayleigh Capaldi

T. Oliver Reid

Cayleigh Capaldi and T. Oliver Reid

Cayleigh Capaldi

Cayleigh Capaldi

Cayleigh Capaldi

Cayleigh Capaldi

Benjamin Pajak

Cayleigh Capaldi, Benjamin Pajak and Lily Bell Morgan

Lily Bell Morgan

Benjamin Pajak and Lily Bell Morgan

Benjamin Pajak and Lily Bell Morgan

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez and Ashley Jana

Mauricio Martinez and Ashley Jana

Mauricio Martinez

Cayleigh Capaldi and Mauricio Martinez

Benjamin Pajak and Lily Bell Morgan

Jayke Workman

Jayke Workman

Benjamin Pajak, Lily Bell Morgan and Jayke Workman

Mauricio Martinez and Cayleigh Capaldi

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez

Ashley Jana and Mauricio Martinez

Jayke Workman and Cayleigh Capaldi

Jayke Workman and Cayleigh Capaldi

Cayleigh Capaldi

T. Oliver Reid

Ashley Jana and T. Oliver Reid

Ashley Jana and T. Oliver Reid

Ashley Jana

Jayke Workman

Jayke Workman and Cayleigh Capaldi

Cayleigh Capaldi

T. Oliver Reid

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez

Mauricio Martinez

Cayleigh Capaldi, Lily Bell Morgan, Benjamin Pajak and Jayke Workman

Cayleigh Capaldi

Ashley Jana, Mauricio Martinez and Jayke Workman

Cayleigh Capaldi, Benjamin Pajak, Lily Bell Morgan, T. Oliver Reid, Ashley Jana, Mauricio Martinez and Jayke Workman



