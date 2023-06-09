Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THIS LAND WAS MADE at Vineyard Theatre

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern are pleased to share Opening Night photos from This Land Was Made, written by Tori Sampson (New York Times Critic’s Pick If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be A Muhfucka) and directed by LPTW Lucille Lortel Award and 2023 Obie Award winner Taylor Reynolds (Tambo & Bones). Previews began on May 18 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Opening night of This Land Was Made, final production of Vineyard’s 40th season, occurred on June 4 and will run until June 25.

See photos from opening night below!



In attendance were Jeremy O. Harris, Judy Kuhn, Jordan E. Cooper, Ngozi Anyanwu, Sophie von Haselberg and more. The afterparty was held at Penny Farthing.



The complete cast features Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Slave Play, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka, “Godfather of Harlem” on EPIX) as Sassy, Leland Fowler (Plays for the Plague Year, If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka) as Drew, Matthew Griffin (The Collaboration, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as Troy, Sean Patrick Higgins (PunchDrunk’s Sleep No More, Off-Broadway’s A Clockwork Orange) as Officer Heanes, Yasha Jackson (“The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max, “Black Mirror” on Netflix) as Gail, Ezra Knight (Broadway’s Mean Girls, Broadway’s Pretty Woman) as Mr. Far, Julian Elijah Martinez (Broadway’s Network, Off-Broadway’s Sanctuary City) as Huey, Curt Morlaye (“We Own This City” on HBO, “Dickinson” on Apple TV+) as Gene, Oliver Palmer (American Buffalo at Dorset Theater Festival, Two Gentlemen of Verona with Shakespeare in the Square) as Officer Frey and Libya V. Pugh (Dot at Vineyard Theatre) as Miss Trish.