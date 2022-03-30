Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of HEARTLAND at Geva Theatre Center

Geva Theatre Center is presenting Heartland, now running through April 10, 2022.

Check out opening night photos below!

Dr. Harold Banks is a retired professor of Comparative Literature and Afghan Studies, waiting for his adopted daughter to return from teaching in Afghanistan, her native country. When Nazrullah, an Afghan refugee, suddenly arrives on his Nebraska doorstep armed only with his daughter's copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and The Old Man and the Sea - the two men become unlikely roommates. Set in both Maidan Shar, Afghanistan, and Omaha, Nebraska, HEARTLAND is the story of a father, his determined daughter, and a journey towards mercy.

Photo credit: Justin O'Souna Chance

Owais Ahmed, Rocio Mendez, Jenni Werner, Mari Vial-Golden, Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Gabriel Jason Dean, Dina El-Aziz, Sera Bourgeau, Gulshan Mia, Mark Cuddy

Mari Vial-Golden, Owais Ahmed & Mark Cuddy

Nannette Nocon and Gabriel Jason Dean

Pirronne Yousefzadeh & Gulshan Mia