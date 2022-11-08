Photos: Get a First Look at the American Premiere of THE RAT TRAP Off-Broadway
Featured in the cast is James Evans, Elisabeth Gray, Sarin Monae West and more.
Mint Theater Company is returning to New York City Center Stage II with two plays by famous authors, one from England, the other American. First up is the American premiere of Noël Coward's The Rat Trap, directed by Alexander Lass. Now in previews at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street, between 6th & 7th Avenues) for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 10th only. Opening Night is set for Monday November 21st (6:30pm).
Get a first look at photos below!
Featured in the cast is James Evans (The Woman in Black - Off-Broadway), Elisabeth Gray (Yours Unfaithfully - Mint Theater, Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's - Broadway), Ramzi Khalaf (Pippin - Paper Mill Playhouse, A Christmas Carol: A New Musical - Madison Square Garden), Heloise Lowenthal (Bristol Old Vic), Cynthia Mace (The Mountains Look Different, The Suitcase Under the Bed - Mint), Claire Saunders (Chains - Mint), and Sarin Monae West (The Skin of Our Teeth - Lincoln Center Theater). Emily Bosco, Jason Eddy, and Kate Hampton will serve as understudies. The creative team includes Vicki R. Davis (scenic), Hunter Kaczorowski (costumes), Christian DeAngelis (lighting), Bill Toles (sound), Amy Stoller (dialect), and Stephanie Klapper, CSA (casting).
Written when Coward was only 18 years old, this remarkably mature drama tells the story of a newlywed couple looking towards a bright future together, two promising writers vowing to support and love each other through the challenges of creative and professional endeavor. Things go even worse than you might imagine-the result is a drama of caustic realism, mixed with flashes of Coward's brilliant, biting wit. Looking back on the play in 1937 in his autobiography, Present Indicative, Coward called it "My first really serious attempt at psychological conflict... When I had finished it, I felt, for the first time with genuine conviction, that I could really write plays."
Photo credit: Todd Cerveris
Sarin Monae West and James Evans
Sarin Monae West and James Evans
Sarin Monae West and James Evans
Elisabeth Gray and Sarin Monae West
Sarin Monae West and James Evans
Sarin Monae West and James Evans
Elisabeth Gray and Sarin Monae West
Claire Saunders and Sarin Monae West
Heloise Lowenthal, Claire Saunders and Ramzi Khalaf
Heloise Lowenthal and Ramzi Khalaf
More Hot Stories For You
November 8, 2022
The Tank has announced their new rehearsal space The Attic @ The Tank, which consists of five rehearsal spaces on the sixth floor of their current location on 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan.
Gabe Mollica's SOLO: A SHOW ABOUT FRIENDSHIP Extended Off-Broadway
November 8, 2022
Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica’s off-Broadway debut show ‘SOLO: A Show About Friendship’ has received an extension of its run - new dates are November 17th, 18th and 19th at 9:00pm, in addition to the remaining original run dates of November 9th, 10th and 12th, also at 9:00pm.
Second Volume of Playwrights Horizons' Literary Magazine, ALMANAC to be Released in Print in December
November 8, 2022
Playwrights Horizons will release the second volume of its pioneering literary magazine, Almanac, in print in December. With Almanac, the organization provides its singular community of playwrights and theater-makers an outlet for work in other mediums—essays, poems, drawings, and more.
Sean Carvajal & Emma Ramos to Join Annette Bening Led GRISWOLD Benefit Reading
November 8, 2022
Off-Broadway's Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company and Broadway’s A Is For have announced additional casting for the benefit reading of the new play, GRISWOLD, on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Manhattan’s historic The Cooper Union, starring four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening.
Louisa Jacobson, Tim Daly & More Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY
November 8, 2022
The 24 Hour Plays has announced that actors Abubakr Ali (Netflix’s “Grendel”), Leyna Bloom (Port Authority, Sports Illustrated), Maddie Corman (“Younger”, Accidentally Brave), and more will join The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway