Photos: Get a First Look at the American Premiere of THE RAT TRAP Off-Broadway

Mint Theater Company is returning to New York City Center Stage II with two plays by famous authors, one from England, the other American. First up is the American premiere of Noël Coward's The Rat Trap, directed by Alexander Lass. Now in previews at New York City Center Stage II (131 West 55th Street, between 6th & 7th Avenues) for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 10th only. Opening Night is set for Monday November 21st (6:30pm).

Featured in the cast is James Evans (The Woman in Black - Off-Broadway), Elisabeth Gray (Yours Unfaithfully - Mint Theater, Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's - Broadway), Ramzi Khalaf (Pippin - Paper Mill Playhouse, A Christmas Carol: A New Musical - Madison Square Garden), Heloise Lowenthal (Bristol Old Vic), Cynthia Mace (The Mountains Look Different, The Suitcase Under the Bed - Mint), Claire Saunders (Chains - Mint), and Sarin Monae West (The Skin of Our Teeth - Lincoln Center Theater). Emily Bosco, Jason Eddy, and Kate Hampton will serve as understudies. The creative team includes Vicki R. Davis (scenic), Hunter Kaczorowski (costumes), Christian DeAngelis (lighting), Bill Toles (sound), Amy Stoller (dialect), and Stephanie Klapper, CSA (casting).



Written when Coward was only 18 years old, this remarkably mature drama tells the story of a newlywed couple looking towards a bright future together, two promising writers vowing to support and love each other through the challenges of creative and professional endeavor. Things go even worse than you might imagine-the result is a drama of caustic realism, mixed with flashes of Coward's brilliant, biting wit. Looking back on the play in 1937 in his autobiography, Present Indicative, Coward called it "My first really serious attempt at psychological conflict... When I had finished it, I felt, for the first time with genuine conviction, that I could really write plays."

