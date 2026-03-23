Photos: GOTTA DANCE! is Now Playing at Stage 42

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All new production photos have been released from Gotta Dance!, the first dance production to capture the original choreography of classic musicals including West Side Story, Singin’ in the Rain, Pippin, A Chorus Line and others, all on one stage. Check out all new production photos below!

Co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins (Founder and Producing Artistic Director, American Dance Machine) and four-time Tony Award-nominated director/choreographer Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea), Gotta Dance! is now playing at Stage 42. The official opening is Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30PM.

This musical, conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine (ADM21) and originally produced at The York Theatre Company, pays tribute to the brilliant work of some of the musical theater's greatest choreographers. Experience the movement, music and magic that has defined generations of Broadway and Hollywood dance and continues to inspire audiences today. Gotta Dance! embodies true Broadway history.

The company of Gotta Dance! features Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.