Photos: GOTTA DANCE! is Now Playing at Stage 42
Gotta Dance! is now playing at Stage 42. The official opening is Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30PM.
All new production photos have been released from Gotta Dance!, the first dance production to capture the original choreography of classic musicals including West Side Story, Singin’ in the Rain, Pippin, A Chorus Line and others, all on one stage. Check out all new production photos below!
Co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins (Founder and Producing Artistic Director, American Dance Machine) and four-time Tony Award-nominated director/choreographer Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea), Gotta Dance! is now playing at Stage 42. The official opening is Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30PM.
This musical, conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine (ADM21) and originally produced at The York Theatre Company, pays tribute to the brilliant work of some of the musical theater's greatest choreographers. Experience the movement, music and magic that has defined generations of Broadway and Hollywood dance and continues to inspire audiences today. Gotta Dance! embodies true Broadway history.
The company of Gotta Dance! features Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.
Photo Credit: Christopher Duggan
Blake Zelesnikar, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Brandon Burks and Anthony Cannarella
Blake Zelesnikar, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Brandon Burks and Anthony Cannarella
RJ Higton and Company
Brandon Burks, Kate Louissaint and Ahmad Simmons
The Company of GOTTA DANCE!
Company of GOTTA DANCE!
Keely Beirne, Ahmad Simmons and Samantha Siegel
Drew Minard, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard and Company
Blake Zelesnikar and Libby Lloyd
Anthony Cannarella and Melody Rose
Drew Minard, Barton Cowperthwaite, Libby Lloyd and Company
Libby Lloyd and Company
Jessica Lee Goldyn and Company
Barton Cowperthwaite, Sara Esty
Sara Esty and Barton Cowperthwaite
Samantha Siegel, Anthony Cannarella and Company