Video: Cast of GOTTA DANCE! Performs on GOOD DAY NEW YORK

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The cast of GOTTA DANCE! performed live on FOX5’s Good Day New York, offering a preview of the production now playing at Stage 42 in New York City. Watch the video!

The musical highlights choreography from classic Broadway and Hollywood productions, bringing together iconic dance numbers in a single performance.

Conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine and originally produced at The York Theatre Company, GOTTA DANCE! is co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins and four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner. The production features recreated choreography from works including WEST SIDE STORY, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, PIPPIN, and A CHORUS LINE.

The show includes choreography by artists such as Bob Fosse, Gene Kelly, Jerome Robbins, Susan Stroman, Christopher Wheeldon, and Randy Skinner, among others. The production is performed with live musical accompaniment under the direction of music arranger Eugene Gwozdz.

The company includes Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.

The creative team features lighting design by Ken Billington and Anthony Pearson, costume design by Marlene Olson Hamm, sound design by Peter Brucker, scenic design by Noah Glaister, and projection design by Brian C. Staton. Andrew Winans serves as associate director-choreographer, with Cathy Lubash Fogelman as associate choreographer.

Tickets for GOTTA DANCE! are available for performances at Stage 42, located at 422 West 42nd Street in New York City.