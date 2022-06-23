Photos: First Look at New York Classical Theatre's CYMBELINE

New York Classical Theatre has released production photography for their reimagined production of Shakespeare's romantic adventure Cymbeline, directed by Stephen Burdman. The production is presented free of charge at public parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn through July 10, 2022.

Check out photos below!

"Our Cymbeline is Imogen's story," said Burdman. "We believe her bravery, ingenuity, and integrity make her an inspiring protagonist worth interpreting today. Imogen is the catalyst in the world of the play: she takes agency and-with some disguises and a few swordfights-overturns Cymbeline's royally classist policies."

Performances are Tuesday through Sunday at 7:00 PM:



Central Park (West 103rd Street & Central Park West)

now - June 26, 2022



Carl Schurz Park (East 86th Street & East End Avenue)

June 28 - July 3, 2022



Brooklyn Commons Park at MetroTech (Myrtle Avenue & Bridge Street)

July 5 - 10, 2022



Tickets are free of charge. Reservations are recommended and can be made at nyclassical.org/cymbeline.

The cast features Brandon Burk (Comedy of Errors at Kentucky Shakespeare) as Posthumus/Guiderius, Aziza Gharib (Love's Labour's Lost at the Colorado Shakespeare Festival) as Imogen/Jupiter, Ché Lyons (4:48 Psychosis at Baltimore Theatre Project) as Queen/Belarius, Evan Moore-Coll (NY Classical's King Lear and Macbeth) as Cloten/Cornelius/Soothsayer/British Soldier, Christian Ryan (Macbeth at Orlando Shakespeare) as Iachimo/Aviragus, Nick Salamone (NY Classical's As You Like It and The Seagull) as Cymbeline, and Terrell Wheeler (Fly at Pasadena Playhouse and Florida Studio Theatre) as Pisanio/Caius Lucius.

Cymbeline features costume design by Sabrinna Fabi, fight direction by Sean Michael Chin, and voice and speech coaching by Cynthia Santos-DeCure. Stephanie Klapper is the Casting Director; marcus d. harvey is the Casting Liaison. Yetti Steinman is the Production Stage Manager and Supervising Producer, and Meg Dowling is the Assistant Stage Manager.

Since 2000, NY Classical has presented over 40 productions and more than 800 free performances of classic plays by Shakespeare, Moliere, Chekhov, Shaw, and Dickens, for over a quarter of a million people. Attendees at NY Classical's performances range from theatre aficionados to audiences who have never seen a play before, helping to develop new and future audiences.

