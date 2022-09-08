Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan & Jennifer Seastone in MARIE IT'S TIME at HERE

Marie It’s Time is a three-person play with songs staged as a rock show.

Sep. 08, 2022  

Marie It's Time will begin performances at HERE's Mainstage Theatre (145 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10013) on September 7, 2022, and open September 9 for a limited run through September 24, 2022. Created and Produced by Minor Theater, the company that brought you Julia Jarcho's Obie Award-winning Grimly Handsome, Marie It's Time is written by Jarcho, who also performs in her work for the first time. It is the directing debut of celebrated costume designer (and Minor Theater member) Ásta Bennie Hostetter and features original music by Jarcho and Jeff Aaron Bryant (Pollens).

Obie-winning downtown company Minor Theater delivers a f*cked-up mixtape about love, motherhood, and violence. A fresh stab at Woyzeck that collides song and text, Marie It's Time pumps hot blood through the veins of theater's favorite murder-victim. Playwright Julia Jarcho joins Jennifer Seastone (Grimly Handsome) onstage to fight for the role of Marie, Büchner's doomed baby mama, as the director and star of her own seduction.

A three-person play with songs staged as a rock show, Marie It's Time features Kedian Keohan (Good and Noble Beings) as Major, the backbeat and object of lust. Directed by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, with original music composition by Julia Jarcho and Jeff Aaron Bryant, Marie It's Time features sound design from Ben Williams and Elliot Yokum, set design by Meredith Ries, costume design by Hahnji Jang, and lighting design by Ebony Burton.

The performance schedule for Marie It's Time is as follows: Wednesday through Saturday at 7:00pm, Saturday at 10:30pm. There will be an added performance on Friday September 23 at 4pm.

Tickets to Marie It's Time range from $25 - $65 and are available at here.org/shows/marie-its-time.

Jennifer Seastone

Jennifer Seastone and Kedian Keohan

Kedian Keohan

Kedian Keohan, Jennifer Seastone and Julia Jarcho

Kedian Keohan and Jennifer Seastone

Kedian Keohan

Kedian Keohan

Kedian Keohan

Julia Jarcho and Jennifer Seastone

Julia Jarcho, Kedian Keohan and Jennifer Seastone

Kedian Keohan and Jennifer Seastone


