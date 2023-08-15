Photos: First Look at ACT 39 (A COMEDY ABOUT SUICIDE) at The Tank NYC

ACT 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), the New Play from Book of Mormon’s Stephen Sposito, just celebrated its opening night at The Tank NYC. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!

Take Dot, an Irish-Catholic mother suffering from end-stage stomach cancer. Add her two daughters - one a wannabe influencer obsessed with Reese Witherspoon, the other a well- meaning drifter struggling with mental illness. Mix them together on the eve of Dot's medically assisted death with only her caretaker to referee.

What could possibly go right?

That's the question asked by Act 39 (A Comedy About Suicide), the new play from Book of Mormon’s Stephen Sposito, which celebrated its opening night at NYC’s Tank on Friday, August 11, 2023. At turns hilarious and heartbreaking, Act 39 is both a scathing commentary on the state of mental healthcare in America and a testament to the strength of the American family - especially in times of crisis.

Just 3 performances remain in this strictly limited engagement.