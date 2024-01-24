Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL At Theatre Row

THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL is making its Off-Broadway Premiere this January for a limited engagement through January 27, 2024. See photos of the production below.

The Perfect Game features an original book, music and lyrics by John Grissmer, direction by Danny Salles (Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List), choreography by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings), music direction by Matthew Stephens (The Body Politic), and arrangements & music supervision by Russ Kassoff (Twyla Tharp’s Come Fly Away).

The Perfect Game: A Slam Dunk New Musical is a new musical comedy that weaves together the historic story of Jim Naismith, a young teacher who invests a new indoor game for the YMCA – basketball – with the modern day story of two basketball coaches, Nancy & Frank, who are struggling with personal and professional issues. Jim and his wife, Maud, enter the modern world to help the two coaches get back on track and rediscover their love of the game as they prepare for the big final match of the season.

Tickets are now on sale. For further information, visit PerfectGameMusical.com.