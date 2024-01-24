Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL At Theatre Row

THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL is making its Off-Broadway Premiere this January for a limited engagement through January 27, 2024.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL is making its Off-Broadway Premiere this January for a limited engagement through January 27, 2024. See photos of the production below.

The Perfect Game features an original book, music and lyrics by John Grissmer, direction by Danny Salles (Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List), choreography by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings), music direction by Matthew Stephens (The Body Politic), and arrangements & music supervision by Russ Kassoff (Twyla Tharp’s Come Fly Away).

The Perfect Game: A Slam Dunk New Musical is a new musical comedy that weaves together the historic story of Jim Naismith, a young teacher who invests a new indoor game for the YMCA – basketball – with the modern day story of two basketball coaches, Nancy & Frank, who are struggling with personal and professional issues. Jim and his wife, Maud, enter the modern world to help the two coaches get back on track and rediscover their love of the game as they prepare for the big final match of the season.

Tickets are now on sale at Click Here. For further information, visit PerfectGameMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

Photo Caption:
Russ Kassoff and Guests

Photo Caption:
Nick Bernardi

Photo Caption:
Paul Adam Schaefer and Elena Ricardo

Photo Caption:
EJ Zimmerman

Photo Caption:
Anthony Sagaria and Catherine Charlebois

Photo Caption:
Stephanie Wallis and Brendan McCann

Photo Caption:
Brian Nelson and Ashley Marinelli

Photo Caption:
Joseph Fusco and guest

Photo Caption:
Josh Davis and Daryl Eisenberg

Photo Caption:
Olivia Oguma

Photo Caption:
Maxwell Haddad and Amber Coates

Photo Caption:
John Grissmer and Sally Bareau

Photo Caption:
Taylor Symone Jackson

Photo Caption:
Full Cast

Photo Caption:
Full Cast

Photo Caption:
The opening night cake

Photo Caption:
Tim Sulka, Michael Chase Gosselin and Richard Hillman

Photo Caption:
Tyler Belo and Zoe Jensen

Photo Caption:
EJ Zimmerman

Photo Caption:
Jen Sandler and Bryan Cuccioli

Photo Caption:
Full Cast and Danny Salles

Photo Caption:
Scott Whipple, Alec Ludacka, Lukas Poost, Steve McCoy and Jamal Shuriah

Photo Caption:
David Beach

Photo Caption:
Danny Salles and David Beach




