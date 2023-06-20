Photos: First Look At James T. Lane's TRIPLE THREAT At Theatre Row

Pride month previews begin on June 17th in advance of opening on June 23rd, 2023. 

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Fresh off starring in the role of Billy Flynn in Broadway’s Chicago, theatre veteran James T. Lane announced today that his solo autobiographical show, Triple Threat, will make its Off-Broadway debut at THEATRE ROW (410 W. 42nd Street, NYC NY). Pride month previews begin on June 17th in advance of opening on June 23rd, 2023. 

Written and performed by Lane, Triple Threat recounts the actor’s moving, redemptive journey – from his against-all-odds entertainment rise to near death cataclysmic fall, and his extraordinary return to the top. Acting, singing, and dancing his way through pivotal scenes from his life, Lane reveals that he is, indeed, a triple threat, just not always the kind he or anyone else ever envisions.  

Audiences will follow James as he escapes his traumatic adolescence in the South Philly Projects, and through sheer talent and tenacity, becomes a Broadway musical star. They will come along as the entertainer takes them through his unexpected next acts, spiraling from headliner to homeless and finally coming back to himself.

This marks the New York debut of Triple Threat. Lane originally conceived of the  show following a commission by The Young Vic for an original work in 2015. The  actor, who was performing in The Scottsboro Boys in London’s West End at the time,  crafted the project under the guidance of storied Artistic Director, David Lan, and  producer Ben Cooper. Six years later, Lane’s deeply personal solo show made its  world premiere at The Zeiders American Dream Theatre.  

Performances will take place Thursday through Sunday at 7PM EDT from June  17th through July 30th. Ticket prices start at $39.00 and may be purchased at THEATRE ROW.  



