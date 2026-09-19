Photos: First Look At HUMAN THINGS At New York City's The West End Theatre
The production stars Victoria Clark, Rebeca Robles, Ben Rosenfield and Michael Mulheren.
Human Things began preview performances on Saturday, September 12 with an opening set for Friday, September 25. The production will play a 5-week limited engagement through Sunday, October 18. Check out the photos!
The cast of Human Things includes Two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Rebeca Robles (Fires, Ohio), Ben Rosenfield (HBO’s "Boardwalk Empire"), and Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star; Kiss Me, Kate).
Human Things features Scenic Design by Jacob Bers, Lighting Design by Reza Behjat, Costume Design by Amanda Roberge, Sound Design by Ian Scot and Props Design by Thomas Jenkeleit. Casting is by Rori Bergman, CSA, and Karlee Fomalont, CS
Greg (Rosenfield) and Margaret (Robles) are on the rocks. More specifically - they are on an atoll in the South Pacific where Margaret is studying a dwindling population of migratory birds and Greg is doing... something. He's not quite sure what he's doing, actually. He's doing his best.
When Bo (Mulheren) and Darce (Clark) arrive, stranded, having crashed their beloved Hula-Hoop into a nearby coral reef – they bring with them a storm that threatens to reshape the world in ways both big and small.
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
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