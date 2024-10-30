Photos: First Look At FOLLOWER, A Stalker Dramedy At United Solo Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A gripping exploration of the methodical mind of a female stalker, here is a first look at Follower, playing on Halloween evening at 7:00 p.m. at United Solo Festival at Theatre Row in NYC. Check out photos from the show.

On a desperate quest for direction and identity and paralyzed by feeling lost and trapped in her own life, a former runaway with a troubled past gets a second chance at life from the most unlikely project: following and meticulously researching her high-achieving college classmate, whose life is in stark contrast to her own. Her innocent admiration for him quickly becomes obsession. If she studies his life closely enough, can she use it as a guide for her own transformation? As her fixation intensifies and her feelings for him grow more complex, this thought-provoking performance reveals the extremes we may go to find ourselves. An unparalleled examination of stalking, obsessiveness, limerence, self-identity, and resilience.

“I wanted to explore the concept of following; we live in a society of following, driven by our number of followers and steered by the algorithms that follow us,” said McGaffigan. “Following gone-too-far is stalking, but where is the line? The only voices that are viral about the topic of stalking today are male, as seen in shows like Netflix’s Baby Reindeer and You. A strong, insightful female voice is long overdue in this compelling and controversial conversation. We haven’t even begun to unpack the distorted, sensationalistic views of following and stalking that permeate our culture – and we’re all participating in it to some degree at this point.”

The runtime is 55 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $52.50, which includes a $5.00 service charge. For tickets, visit UnitedSolo.org. Direct ticketing link: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/united-solo-theatre-fall-festival-2024-fall/.



