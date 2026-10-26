Photos: David Zax's AFTERMATH Opens Off-Broadway

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The InterCircle is presenting the New York premiere of Aftermath, a new play written by David Zax and directed by Colton Pometta, at A.R.T./NY's Mezzanine Theatre. The cast features Danny Kornfeld, Steven Skybell, Jill Stern, and Awesta Zarif. The run continues through Sunday, November 8. See photos from opening night!

Josh Goldman, a 28-year-old journalist, has just returned home after being taken captive while chasing a breaking story. Aftermath explores the complexities of global conflict, personal convictions and family dynamics.

Zax spent a decade of his career as a working journalist, writing for Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, Smithsonian, Slate, Salon, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, The San Francisco Chronicle, and The Paris Review.

Aftermath will feature lighting by Lucrecia Briceño, costumes by Räyya Gracy, scenic design by Chen-Wei Liao, and sound design by Stan Mathabane.

Photo credit: Matteo Zavattoni



Photo Credit: Matteo Zavattoni

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 11 Hrs 28 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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