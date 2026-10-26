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Photos: David Zax's AFTERMATH Opens Off-Broadway

See photos of Steven Skybell, Danny Kornfeld, Jill Stern, Awesta Zarif and more.

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The InterCircle is presenting the New York premiere of Aftermath, a new play written by David Zax and directed by Colton Pometta, at A.R.T./NY's Mezzanine Theatre. The cast features Danny Kornfeld, Steven Skybell, Jill Stern, and Awesta Zarif. The run continues through Sunday, November 8. See photos from opening night!

Josh Goldman, a 28-year-old journalist, has just returned home after being taken captive while chasing a breaking story. Aftermath explores the complexities of global conflict, personal convictions and family dynamics.

Zax spent a decade of his career as a working journalist, writing for Fast Company, MIT Technology Review, Smithsonian, Slate, Salon, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, The San Francisco Chronicle, and The Paris Review.

Aftermath will feature lighting by Lucrecia Briceño, costumes by Räyya Gracy, scenic design by Chen-Wei Liao, and sound design by Stan Mathabane.

Photo credit:  Matteo Zavattoni


Photo Credit: Matteo Zavattoni
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