Photos: Colt Coeur Celebrates Opening Night of DODI AND DIANA

Dodi & Diana runs through October 29, 2022.

Oct. 06, 2022  

Colt Coeur just celebrated opening night of the World Premiere of Dodi & Diana, by Kareem Fahmy. Commissioned by Colt Coeur and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day), Dodi & Diana runs through October 29, 2022, at HERE (145 Sixth Avenue, NY, NY 10013).

Dodi & Diana stars Rosaline Elbay ("Ramy") and Peter Mark Kendall (Six Degrees of Separation).

It's August 2022-exactly 25 years after the Car Accident that made the world stand still. A Wall Street banker and a Hollywood starlet, locked in the Hôtel Ritz Paris, unearth a strange connection to the star-crossed lovers. With their marriage at a crossroads, the couple's steamy tête-à-têtes unravel into a simmering interrogation of sex, fame, and erasure. As lies multiply and past and present collide, can their love survive the exposure of their darkest secrets?

Dodi & Diana features scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costumes by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Eric Norbury, and sound design by Hidenori Nakajo. Crista Marie Jackson serves as Intimacy Director, and Barbara Rubin serves as Dialect Coach. Casting is by Taylor Williams. Dramaturgy is by Kimberly Colburn and John McManus. Savanah Sanchez will be the Production Manager, Elizabeth Allen is Production Stage Manager, and Molly Foy is Assistant Stage Manager. Dodi & Diana is produced by Colt Coeur, Rashad T Bailey and Emily Caffery.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

 



