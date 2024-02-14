Photos: Carnegie Hall Celebrates Steve & Eydie

This Valentine’s Day, Carnegie Hall celebrated the iconic husband-and-wife singing duo, Steve & Eydie. The Hall hosted a private reception on Wednesday, February 14 in their Susan W. Rose Archives as The Lawrence Family Foundation honored Steve & Eydie with a generous endowment contribution to the Carnegie Hall Education Endowment Fund.

The gift will help support NYO Jazz, one of Carnegie Hall’s three acclaimed national youth ensembles. Led by trumpeter and bandleader Sean Jones, NYO Jazz features top teen jazz players from across the US, ages 16–19.

The Steve & Eydie celebration continues at Carnegie Hall on Monday, March 18 at 7:30PM with a one night only musical event. TalentScouts Entertainment, in association with group5productions, will present “A Toast To Steve & Eydie” at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. Join their son, Emmy nominated composer David Lawrence along with Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte as they celebrate the duo's treasured style in “A Toast to Steve & Eydie.” David and Debbie will swing along to America’s standards with a 30-piece orchestra as they make their Zankel Hall debut. “A Toast To Steve & Eydie” is a heartfelt celebration of the iconic duo, honoring their timeless music and legacy. Providing a personal history of Steve & Eydie’s extraordinary lives and careers, David and Debbie will perform some of Steve & Eydie’s most famous songs with the original orchestrations, including “This Could Be the Start of Something Big,” “I Gotta Be Me,” “If He Walked Into My Life,” “Together, Wherever We Go,” “Cheek To Cheek” and more.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy