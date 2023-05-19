Photos: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. At Theater 555

MATILDA JR took center stage last week in NYC for a sold out run at the off-Broadway venue - THEATER 555. MATILDA JR was produced by Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway as their 2023 Junior Main Stage production!

Scroll down for photos of the cast in action.

MATILDA JR features a book by Dennis Kelley, music and lyrics by Tim Minchin with orchestrations and additional music by Chis Nightingale and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.


The production was made up of 50 young actors between the ages of 7-14, who were divided into two casts. Cast members come from throughout New York City and the tri-state area and have a wealth of Broadway, regional theatre, film and television experience.

The principal and ensemble cast included: Gigi Archondo, Liliana Astudillo, Cole Bellorgey, Ruby Blaut, Annie Piper Braverman, Daisy Brown, Stella Brosius, Abigail Buettin, Emelia Buslovich, Layla Capers, Snow Cercone, Anthony Cipolla, Cordelia Cornell, Naim Czyzyk-Cruz, Mabel Danielian, August Felsenfeld, Hunter Folks, Emma Frye, Emilia Garcia-Lascurain, Georgia Gelman, Gemma Gilmartin, Christina Gobes, Joshua Kai Kaplan, Miranda Libanan, Kaian Lilien, Ethan Mathias, Lily Bell Morgan, Angelena Nicodemo, Emma Origenes, Skyla Perkowski, Gavin Pravda, Ella Reichbach, Ben Sadowsky, Minerva Salie-Semel, Sophia Selling, Scarlett Sher, Eri Sica, Jacey Sink, Cayden Tan, Nicolas Vivar, Noah G. Walker, Margot Weintraub, Mackenzie Wilder, Isaac John Woods.

MATILDA JR was directed and choreographed by Audra Bryant, musical directed by Topher Paolucci with set design by Carl Tallent, lighting design by Amina Alexander, sound design by Randy Tabor/Jordan Kenney, costume design by Terri Canziani, Alex Mandalakis and Michelle Guiot served as the production stage managers and Madilyn Jaz served as associate director for the production. Matilda Jr. was produced by Project Broadway and Broadway Workshop's artistic director, Marc Tumminelli.

For more information visit: www.BroadwayWorkshop.com or www.ProjectBroadway.org

Photos by Michael Hull

Naim Czyzyk-Cruz

Matilda Company

Matilda Company

Gemma Gilmartin

Layla Capers and Company

Anthony Cipolla, Ben Sadowsky, Eri Sica, Emilia Garcia-Lascurain

Matilda Cast B

Matilda Cast A

Ethan Mathias and Company

Matilda Company

Mackenzie Wilder

Jacey Sink and Mackenzie Wilder



