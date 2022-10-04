Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: BURNING HOUSE Presents Charlie Falkner's Darwin's REPTILIA

The reading was presented by BURNING HOUSE on October 3rd at IRT, while mounting a full-production of their original play Cherry Jam.

Oct. 04, 2022  

A staged reading of Charlie Falkner's brand-new play Darwin's Reptilia was presented by Burning House at IRT Theatre in October. Darwin's Reptilia is the latest work from the Australian playwright, whose previous plays Dirty People and Sex Object saw national tours and rave reviews back home, with Sex Object being picked up for a run at NYC's The PIT Loft in 2018. Set in a run-down motel in the Australian City of Darwin, the play follows four American tourists as they grapple with the chaos that has led them there.

Play Synopsis: In the pool area of a run-down motel in Darwin, Australia, a group of American tourists contemplate the dire circumstances that led them here. It's the height of summer, and apart from the unbearable Australian heat, the small city has been over-run by a once in a life-time crocodile infestation, leaving them confined to the dull and tedious setting of The Palms Motel.

Cooped up with no direction, Ren, Flick, John and Declan become more impulsive and agitated as the days drag on, increasingly resembling the reptilian threat that surrounds them. As an impending sense of doom approaches, each character must attempt to find direction out of aimless chaos.

Founded in 2018, Burning House is a non-profit production company in NYC dedicated to brutally reinventing classic plays and the development of urgent new works. In a world progressively getting harder to live in, Burning House has a particular interest in modern stories that set gender, class, and the environment on fire. With an emphasis on great acting and barebones aesthetic, our productions are intimate, roguish and often uncomfortable.

For more information, go to www.burninghousecompany.com

Connor Wilson and Kelly McCready

Connor Wilson and Kelly McCready

Connor Wilson and Kelly McCready

Connor Wilson

Joe Franchini reads stage directions

Joe Franchini reads stage directions

Connor Wilson and Joe Franchini

