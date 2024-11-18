Photos: 2024 Idea Awards Honors Luis Valdez, Daria Miyeko Marinelli, AG, MILCK, & Sam Chanse, Dan Fishback & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation has announced the recipients of their 2024 Idea Awards for Theatre; three categories of grants awarded to adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre, as well as playwrights who have inspired and blazed trails before them. Check out photos from this years awards ceremony.

The 2024 Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award has been presented to Luis Valdez (Zoot Suit, La Bamba). Honoring accomplished playwrights who have created significant, idea-driven works throughout their career, the Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award is given with a $25,000 prize for the recipient.

Daria Miyeko Marinelli is the recipient of this year’s Ollie New Play Award. Two Vivace Musical Theatre Awards were presented to AG, MILCK, and Sam Chanse; and another to Dan Fishback. Recognizing emerging talent and original work with ambitious theatrical ideas, both awards are bestowed to each recipient with a $25,000 prize. Each of the six artists also received a unique stone statuette hand-carved by Bruce Ostler.

Photo Credit: Marco Quezada

Comments