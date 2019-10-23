Photo Flash: The Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FOR COLORED GIRLS

The Public Theater presents a major New York revival of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, written by legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange. The company celebrated opening night last night, and we're taking you inside the festivities below.

Directed by Obie Award winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Camille A. Brown, FOR COLORED GIRLS officially opened on Tuesday, October 22. This powerful revival has been extended one week and will now run through Sunday, November 24.

The complete cast of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF features Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), and Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), with Sasha Allen joining the company as Lady in Blue, replacing the previously announced Jocelyn Bioh who withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

Photo Credit: Simon Luethi





