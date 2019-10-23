Photo Flash: The Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of FOR COLORED GIRLS

The Public Theater presents a major New York revival of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF, written by legendary playwright/poet Ntozake Shange. The company celebrated opening night last night, and we're taking you inside the festivities below.

Directed by Obie Award winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Camille A. Brown, FOR COLORED GIRLS officially opened on Tuesday, October 22. This powerful revival has been extended one week and will now run through Sunday, November 24.

The complete cast of FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF features Celia Chevalier (Lady in Brown), Danaya Esperanza (Lady in Orange), Jayme Lawson (Lady in Red), Adrienne C. Moore (Lady in Yellow), Okwui Okpokwasili (Lady in Green), and Alexandria Wailes (Lady in Purple), with Sasha Allen joining the company as Lady in Blue, replacing the previously announced Jocelyn Bioh who withdrew due to scheduling conflicts.

Photo Credit: Simon Luethi

Kenny Leon

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Zainab Jah

Ari'el Stachel

Jelani Alladin

Aneesh Sheth

Suzan-Lori Parks

Ruthanna Graves McQueen

Trezana Beverly

Sharon Washington

The family of playwright Ntozake Shange

Martha Redbone

Jennifer Newman and Eisa Davis

Sasha Allen

D. Woods

Okwui Okpokwasili

Adrienne C. Moore

Samara Zane, Adrienne C. Moore, and Lorraine Toussaint

Onudeah Nicolarakis

Alexandria Wailes

Woodie King Jr. and Sade Lythcott

Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, Director Leah C. Gardiner, and Choreographer Camille A. Brown

Celia Chevalier

Danaya Esperanza

Jayme Lawson



