Photo Flash: Take a Look at First Day of Rehearsal Photos for ROMEO & BERNADETTE

Take a look at first day of rehearsal photos for ROMEO & BERNADETTE: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn. Performances begin January 14 at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

Photos below!

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The performance schedule will be as follows: Tues. at 7pm, Wed.-Fri. at 8pm, Sat. at 3pm and 8pm, Sun. at 3pm. Tickets are priced $49-$69 and can be purchased online at www.amasmusical.org/romeo-bernadette or by calling (866) 811-4111.





