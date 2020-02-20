Photo Flash: Take a Look Inside The McKittrick Hotel's SLEEP NO MORE

Click Here for More Articles on SLEEP NO MORE

Sleep No More has just been extended through the summer!

Check out new photos from the production below!

Presented by Emursive, Sleep No More is Punchdrunk's award-winning theatrical experience that tells Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth through a darkly cinematic lens. Audiences move freely through the epic world of the story at their own pace, choosing where to go and what to see, ensuring that everyone's journey is different and unique.

The story unfolds through an awe-inspiring blend of acrobatic choreography, film noir soundtrack, and 100 rooms of densely detailed atmosphere sprawling over 100,000 square feet of space. The elements intertwine for a subversive and intoxicating 360-degree sensory immersion.





