Photo Flash: Opening Night of Audible Theater's THE PECULIAR PATRIOT

The Peculiar Patriot played its first performance last night at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. It continues for two more performances tonight, March 6 and tomorrow, Saturday March 7 at 7 PM.

Betsy LaQuanda Ross is a self-proclaimed "Peculiar Patriot," who makes regular visits to penitentiaries in order to boost the morale of her loved ones. When she is not sharing neighborhood updates and gossip, Betsy illuminates our country's cruel and unjust criminal justice system and its impact not only on the 2.3 million people behind bars, but also their family and friends. Written and performed by the inimitable Liza Jessie Peterson and inspired by her decades-long work with prison populations including on the notorious Riker's Island, The Peculiar Patriot is a fierce, funny, and shrewd indictment of the systemic inequity within America's fastest growing industry, tracing its roots from the plantation to the prison yard. Originally produced by the National Black Theatre and Hi-Arts.

With Original Direction by Talvin Wilks, Audible Theater's presentation of The Peculiar Patriot features staging by Jonathan McCrory, scenic and lighting design by Maruti Evans, costume design by LaToya Murray-Berry, sound design by Luqman Brown and projection design by Katherine Freer.

This limited engagement will be recorded live as an Audible Original production, to be made available for listeners globally later this year.

For more information, please visit www.audible.com/minettalane.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible

Liza Jessie Peterson and Jonathan McCroy

Liza Jessie Peterson

Liza Jessie Peterson attends as Audible Presents "Peculiar Patriot" at Audible's Minetta Lane Theater on March 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible)

Jonathan McCroy





