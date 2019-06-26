Photo Flash: Live Source Theatre Group Unveils Next Three Productions At Spring Gala

Live Source Theatre Group unveiled its next three productions at its recent Spring Gala event, celebrating its 8th season, held on June 18th at The Spanish Benevolent Society (239 West 14th Street).

The company showcased excerpts from three shows currently in development: AS I LAY DYING, a multi-authored stage adaptation of William Faulkner's 1930 novel by Kara Lee Corthron, Libby Emmons, Deborah Zoe Laufner, Rehena Lew Mirza, Cori Thomas and Pia Wilson (to premiere in 2020); WAR! (Working Title), a new musical by Chris Dieman (to premiere in 2021); and GOLD RUSH, a new multimedia dance piece by choreographer Brandon Coleman, scheduled to premiere in 2022. The event also highlighted the work of Live Source Theatre Group's inaugural Designer in Residence, Angela Harner, who serves as the costume designer for all three productions.

Live Source Theatre Group, is a New York-based 501 (c) (3) company of multidisciplinary artists with the unique mission to elevate the role of designers in the creation, development, and production of theatrical works. The group uses both classic and original plays to reveal and explore contemporary themes, drawing from a blend of styles, stories, and live sources. With innovative design and technology in constant play with highly stylized performances, Live Source engages audiences through a bold new theatre aesthetic.

The company's inaugural production in 2012, Macbeth, was a multimedia reimagining of Shakespeare's violent tragedy, invoking midcentury influences from Watergate to On the Waterfront in an exploration of political corruption. Additional company works include the world premiere production of Solstice Party!, a new play by Susan Soon He Stanton (HBO's Succession), commissioned and developed by Live Source; We Are Live, a devised work which blended Anton Chekhov's The Seagull with Alfred Hitchcock's Stage Fright; the English-language U.S. premiere of Bohemian Lights, adapted after Ramón Valle-Inclán's masterwork Luces de Bohemia; The Incredible Fox Sisters, a world premiere by Jaclyn Backhaus based on the true events following the infamous séances held in 19th Century by the Fox sisters in upstate New York; and Suddenly, the world premiere a stage adaptation of the classic 1954 noir film starring Frank Sinatra.

Under the leadership of Executive Artistic Director Tyler Mercer and Artist-in-Residence Chris Dieman, the group has created increasingly ambitious and successful works. Since their founding in 2011, Live Source has performed in venues such as A.R.T./New York Theatres, 3LD Arts & Technology Center, New Ohio Theatre, HERE Arts Center, La Mama Experimental Theatre Club, Pregones Theatre, and more.

Live Source Theatre Group's Board of Directors includes Dr. Elizabeth Cornell, Chris Dieman, Sarah Dunn, Kathryn Giaimo, Lisa Kofod, D. Mara Lowenstein and Tyler Mercer.



