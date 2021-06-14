Photos: Johanna Telander, Kristi Roosmaa, and Quentin Garzón Head Into The Studio For KALEVALA THE MUSICAL Recording Session

Highly anticipated Kalevala the Musical Concept Album's recording dates continue. This time the composer brings Finnish flair by adding Kantele, and co-producer Kristi Roosmaa steps into the studio to lay down Mother Ether's track along with Amanda Yachechak, lending her voice to one of the Spirits.

Previous recordings include Tony- and Olivier Nominee Ramin Karimloo, Omer Shàish, Marina Pires, and Reeta Vestman.

The studio cast includes Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, along with Jewelle Blackman, Natalie Toro, Kay Trinidad, Brandon Contreras, Madison Claire Parks, and Quentin Garzón.

The concept album, featuring beautiful orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa and set to be released in August 2021.