Photo Flash: Inside The Opening Night Of NAAP's Benefit CINDERELLA Concert

Article Pixel Mar. 17, 2020  

National Asian Artists Project's Rediscover Series presented Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella- In Concert starring Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera) and Josh Dela Cruz (Aladdin, "Blues Clues And You") as Ella and Prince Topher on March 2 at The Alvin Ailey Citicorp Theater. Scroll down to see who came to the ball.

NAAP's Rediscover Series explores classic American musicals, with professional artists of Asian descent, proving that great works of theater speak to all communities. Through this special Rediscover Series benefit concert presentation, directed by Alan Muraoka, music directed by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, NAAP brings a new and unique voice to interpret a timeless classic.

Cinderella features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and the original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Orchestrations by Danny Troob, Music Adaption & Arrangements by David Chase.

The cast also featured Cáitlín Burke as Marie, Jaygee Macapugay as Gabrielle, Ann Harada as Madame, Vishal Vaidya as Jean-Michel, Kendyl Ito as Charlotte, James Seol as Sebastian and Jason Ma as Lord Pinkleton.

The ensemble includes Carol Angeli, Hannah Balagot, Jordan De Leon, Kevin Kulp, Mia Mooko, Anthony Obnial, Kyra Smith, Matheus Ting and Kelli Youngman as Knights, Townspeople, Lords & Ladies of the Court and Peasants. They were joined by Members of the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus and NAAP Kids - current students of NAAP's P.S. 124 Theatre Club.

The Band featured Music Director/Conductor Kristen Lee Rosenfeld (Keyboard), Josh Johnson (Reeds), Ron Harter (Trumpet), Matt Covey (Percussion) and Sabina Torosjan (Violin).

Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.www.concordtheatricals.com.

National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) is a community of artists, educators, administrators, community leaders, and professionals. It is a not-for-profit organization that recognizes the need to build bridges between the work of artists of Asian descent, and the many communities that the work can serve, from underserved primary school students to seasoned arts patrons. www.naaproject.org

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Ali Ewoldt, Josh Dela Cruz

Alan Ariano, Lia Chang, Nina Zoie Lam, Lucy Kan, Victor Kan, Virginia Wing, Baayork Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Emily Kuroda. Photo by Garth Kravits

Jason Ma

Jaygee Macapugay, Ann Harada, Ali Ewoldt and Kendyl Ito

Jaygee Macapugay, Ann Harada, Ali Ewoldt and Kendyl Ito

Jason Ma and Alan Muraoka

Lia Chang and Garth Kravits. Photo by Alex Chester

Nina Zoie Lam, Wai Ching Ho, Matt DaSilva, Emily Kuroda

Josh Dela Cruz and Jason Ma

Paulo K. Tirol and Jaygee Macapugay

Billy Bustamante, Ernabel Demillo, Liz Casasola

Vishal Vaidya, Jaygee Macapugay, James Seol

Ali Ewoldt, Jose Llana, Jaygee Macapugay

Alan Muraoka and Ali Ewoldt

Jaygee Macapugay, Ali Ewoldt, Liz Casasola

Kristin Lee Rosenfeld and Garth Kravits

Jennifer Barnhart and Ann Harada

Ted Chapin, Liz Casasola, Jose Llana

Larry Lee and Baayork Lee

Alan Muraoka, Jose Llana, Josh Dela Cruz, Amanda Phillips, Renee Abulario, Jeigh Madjus

1st Row: Lia Chang, Alex Chester, Alan Ariano, Jaygee Macapugay, Andrew Cheng. 2nd Row: Paulo K. Tirol, Jason Ma, Liz Casasola, Ali Ewoldt, Alan Muraoka, Hazel Ann Raymundo, Jose Llana, Renee Abulario, Diane Phelan, Caitlin Burke, Amanda Phillips, Josh Dela Cruz, Jeigh Madjus, Michael Cassara. Photo by Bob Ewoldt

Vishal Vaidya, Jaygee Macapugay, Ann Harada, Kendyl Ito, James Seol

Elliott Masie and Cathy Masie

Lucy Kan, Jason Ma, Baayork Lee, Victor Kan, Cassie Kivnick, Linda Sanchez, Gregory Ho, Larry Lee, Harry Lin

A guest and Richard Skipper

Jaygee Macapugay, Ann Harada, Kendyl Ito

Karin Kawamoto and Kimbirdlee Fadner

Jose Llana and Ann Harada

A guest and Nina Zoie Lam

Jose Llana, Jaygee Macapugay, Jeigh Madjus, Renee Abulario

Ernabel Demillo Kevin and Kaleo Nadal

Garth Kravits and Paulo K. Tirol

Viveca Chow, Viet Vo

Alex Chester, Ellis Gage

Jeigh Madjus, Carol Angeli

Jordan De Leon

Eric Elizaga, Liesl Hara

Jeremiah Abraham

Garth Kravits, Lori Tan Chinn

Andrew Cheng, Devin Ilaw

Alan Muraoka, Lori Tan Chinn, Ali Ewoldt, Wai Ching Ho, Virginia Wing, Emily Kuroda, Ann Harada

The Company of CINDERELLA. Photo by Lia Chang

Members of the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus

Lori Tan Chinn, Wai Ching Ho, Ali Ewoldt, Virginia Wing, Emily Kuroda, Ann Harada

Ali Ewoldt and Baayork Lee



