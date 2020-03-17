Photo Flash: Inside The Opening Night Of NAAP's Benefit CINDERELLA Concert

National Asian Artists Project's Rediscover Series presented Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella- In Concert starring Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera) and Josh Dela Cruz (Aladdin, "Blues Clues And You") as Ella and Prince Topher on March 2 at The Alvin Ailey Citicorp Theater. Scroll down to see who came to the ball.

NAAP's Rediscover Series explores classic American musicals, with professional artists of Asian descent, proving that great works of theater speak to all communities. Through this special Rediscover Series benefit concert presentation, directed by Alan Muraoka, music directed by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, NAAP brings a new and unique voice to interpret a timeless classic.

Cinderella features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and the original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Orchestrations by Danny Troob, Music Adaption & Arrangements by David Chase.

The cast also featured Cáitlín Burke as Marie, Jaygee Macapugay as Gabrielle, Ann Harada as Madame, Vishal Vaidya as Jean-Michel, Kendyl Ito as Charlotte, James Seol as Sebastian and Jason Ma as Lord Pinkleton.

The ensemble includes Carol Angeli, Hannah Balagot, Jordan De Leon, Kevin Kulp, Mia Mooko, Anthony Obnial, Kyra Smith, Matheus Ting and Kelli Youngman as Knights, Townspeople, Lords & Ladies of the Court and Peasants. They were joined by Members of the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus and NAAP Kids - current students of NAAP's P.S. 124 Theatre Club.

The Band featured Music Director/Conductor Kristen Lee Rosenfeld (Keyboard), Josh Johnson (Reeds), Ron Harter (Trumpet), Matt Covey (Percussion) and Sabina Torosjan (Violin).

Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.www.concordtheatricals.com.

National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) is a community of artists, educators, administrators, community leaders, and professionals. It is a not-for-profit organization that recognizes the need to build bridges between the work of artists of Asian descent, and the many communities that the work can serve, from underserved primary school students to seasoned arts patrons. www.naaproject.org

Alan Muraoka, Lori Tan Chinn, Ali Ewoldt, Wai Ching Ho, Virginia Wing, Emily Kuroda, Ann Harada

The Company of CINDERELLA. Photo by Lia Chang

Members of the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus

Lori Tan Chinn, Wai Ching Ho, Ali Ewoldt, Virginia Wing, Emily Kuroda, Ann Harada

Ali Ewoldt and Baayork Lee





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You