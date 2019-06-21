Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals For TheatreWorksUSA's DOG MAN, THE MUSICAL

TheaterWorksUSA presents World Premiere of Dog Man: The Musical. Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, this production will begin performances on June 28 and end its limited run on August 4; opening night is set for Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). Tickets are available by visiting twusa.org/DogMan or by calling (866) 8114111.

Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants.

Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild, the latest title in Dav Pilkey's Dog Man series, received a staggering 5-million-copy first printing and debuted at #1 overall on the USA Today, New York Times, and Wall Street Journal bestseller lists. Published by Scholastic under its Graphix imprint, Dog Man received multiple starred reviews and was an instant bestseller, appealing to kids and critics alike. The series has more than 23 million copies in print to date and translations available in 30 languages. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls, the highly anticipated new installment in the series, will be published worldwide on August 13, 2019.

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%) and music direction by Noah Teplin (NY: The Pout-Pout Fish), scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man ; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's Torch Song Trilogy; The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).



