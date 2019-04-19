Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with PROOF OF LOVE

Proof of Love, the world premiere play by Audible-commissioned playwright Chisa Hutchinson (Surely Goodness and Mercy), directed by Jade King Carroll (The Gin Game), and starring Brenda Pressley (The Lyons, Almost Home, Seven Guitars), is now in rehearsals ahead of performances beginning Tuesday, May 7 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Proof of Love, which will open on Tuesday, May 14, is produced by Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment, in association with New York Theatre Workshop. The play is the inaugural live production from Audible's Emerging Playwright program, a dedicated $5M fund that enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary storytelling. Twenty-five commissions have already been announced, with new playwrights identified on an annual basis.

Constance thought she had a happy life and a loving husband. Suddenly, a tragic accident splinters her upper-class black family-and forces Constance to face uncomfortable truths about her marriage and herself. Proof of Love is the explosive, funny, and moving new one-woman play by Chisa Hutchinson, member of the first class of talent supported by the Audible Playwrights Fund; Jade King Carroll directs.

Proof of Love's creative team includes Alexis Distler (scenic design), Jen Caprio (costume design), Mary Louise Geiger (lighting design), Justin Ellington (sound design), and Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design).

As with previous Audible Theater shows at the Minetta Lane, Audible will also record and release Proof of Love as an audio play, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. Award-winning and critically acclaimed Audible performances of captivating stage productions starring Billy Crudup, Judith Light, Aasif Mandvi, John Lithgow, Carey Mulligan, and others are available for download at www.audible.com/theater.

Additional events at the Minetta Lane Theatre will be announced soon, and Audible has also announced live performances in London. Information about previous and future live programming produced by Audible is available here.

TICKETING INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tickets are available at www.audible.com/minettalane, by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-982-2787, and in-person at the Minetta Lane Theatre box office (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street). For current box office hours, please visit www.minettalanenyc.com.





