Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company will present the 1962 hit musical, No Strings, with book by Samuel Taylor, and music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers. Performances begin performance Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through March 8, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). No Strings is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: www.rnh.com. Opening Night is Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Directed and Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin, with Co-Director Robert W. Schneider (J2 Artistic Director/Co-Founder) as Creative Consultant, and music direction by Grant Strom, the No Strings cast will feature Jordan Bollwerk*, Cameron Bond*, Patrick Connaghan*, Tim Ewing*, Annabelle Fox*, Luke Hamilton*, Heather Klobukowski*, Keyonnna Knight, Ashlee Lee, Logan Mortier, Anne Otto*, Emilee Theno, Anne Wechsler*, and Sandy York*. (* Equity Approved Showcase. These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)





