Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

Article Pixel Feb. 28, 2020  

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company will present the 1962 hit musical, No Strings, with book by Samuel Taylor, and music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers. Performances begin performance Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through March 8, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). No Strings is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: www.rnh.com. Opening Night is Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30pm.

See photos below!

Directed and Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin, with Co-Director Robert W. Schneider (J2 Artistic Director/Co-Founder) as Creative Consultant, and music direction by Grant Strom, the No Strings cast will feature Jordan Bollwerk*, Cameron Bond*, Patrick Connaghan*, Tim Ewing*, Annabelle Fox*, Luke Hamilton*, Heather Klobukowski*, Keyonnna Knight, Ashlee Lee, Logan Mortier, Anne Otto*, Emilee Theno, Anne Wechsler*, and Sandy York*. (* Equity Approved Showcase. These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

Photo Credit: Clay Anderson

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Cameron Bond

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Keyonna Knight, Luke Hamilton

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Annabelle Fox, Luke Hamilton, Cameron Bond

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Cameron Bond

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Emilee Theno, Heather Klobukowski, Cameron Bond, Anne Otto, Ashley Lee

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Anne Wechsler, Patrick Connaghan, Cameron Bond

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Cameron Bond, Anne Otto, Patrick Connaghan, Luke Hamilton, Anne Wechsler

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Heather Klobukowski, Jordan Bollwerk, Emilee Theno, Anne Wechsler (center), Logan Mortier, Ashley Lee

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Luke Hamilton, Annabelle Fox

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Sandy York, Luke Hamilton, Keyonna Knight, Tim Ewing

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Sandy York, Anne Wechsler

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Keyonna Knight

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Cameron Bond, Keyonna Knight

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Patrick Connaghan, Anne Wechsler

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Sandy York, Jordan Bollwerk

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Annabelle Fox, Anne Otto, Keyonna Knight, Emilee Theno, Ashley Lee, Heather Klobukowski, Cameron Bond

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Keyonna Knight, Cameron Bond

Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
Full Company



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Greg Brostrom Will Take Over For Javier MuÃ±oz in A SIGN OF THE TIMES For Five Performances
  • Photo Flash: First Look at NO STRINGS at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company
  • DRIFT at New World Stages to Offer General, In-Person Rush for Same-Day Tickets
  • Applications Are Now Open Now for 2021 Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship