Photo Flash: First Look at Karen Malpede's OTHER THAN WE

La MaMa in association with the Obie award-winning Theatre Three Collaborative opened their new cli-fi eco-feminist fable OTHER THAN WE, written and directed by Karen Malpede for a two-week limited engagement at The Downstairs at La MaMa (66 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) on Saturday, Nov 23rd at 7:00pm. $25 tickets at http://lamama.org/other-than-we/.

Featuring a multi-award-winning writing, design and acting team that has collaborated for over three decades on eleven original projects:

The production stars Obie and Drama Desk award-winner George Bartenieff* (Broadway's The Merchant of Venice, Fiddler on the Roof and Victor Kelmperer in I Will Bear Witness) as Opa, Lisa Birnbaum* (The White Devil, Red Bull Theatre Co; Elizabeth Taylor in Cleo, Alley Theatre directed by Bob Balaban; Sense and Sensibility, Bedlam) as Michelle, and Emily Fury Daly* (Indecent, Pittsburgh Public; As You Like It, American Players Theatre) as Eve and Tommie J. Moore* (Dare to Be Black, The Haunting of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cowboys) as Tenaka. *Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

With scenic design by Obie award-winner Donald Eastman, costume design by Excellence in Theater Tony Award winner Sally Ann Parsons, lighting design by Bessie award-winner Tony Giovannetti, sound and music design by Arthur Rosen, and movement by Beth Graczyk. The production stage manager is Alex Williamson, and Carisa Kelly is the associate costume designer.

A Cli-fi fable with music that moves from a dystopian reality to astonishing hope. Other Than We is a futurist adventure in which four scientists risk their lives to create new life on earth. Two women lovers, an obstetrician and a neuroscientist, concoct a daring plan with a refugee physician from Africa, and kidnap an elderly inquist to assist. Other Than We is an ecofeminist fable that weaves a daring response to the climate crisis.

Other Than We remaining performances include:

Fri, Nov 29th at 7:00pm

Sat, Nov 30th at 7:00pm

Sun, Dec 1st at 3:00pm

Tickets are $25 ($20 Students) and are now available online at http://lamama.org/other-than-we/ or by calling 212-352-3101. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the venue 30 minutes prior to show time.

Running Time: One hour and 45 minutes with no intermission

Website: www.theaterthreecollaborative.org/other-than-we or http://lamama.org/other-than-we/





