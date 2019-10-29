Photo Flash: Dramatists Guild Foundation Hosts Presentation Of New Works By DGF Fellows

Last night, the 2018-2019 class of Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellows presented excerpts of full length works at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

This presentation caps off a year spent working under the tutelage of Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), Laurence O' Keefe (Heathers), and Diana Son (Stop Kiss).

The event featured the work of the 2018-2019 class, including Jay Adana and Zeniba Now, Rae Binstock, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Mathilde Dratwa, Aryanna Garber and Benjamin Velez Charles Gershman, Nambi Kelley, Melissa Li and Kit Yan, and Zack Zadek

Directed by Candis C. Jones with Music Direction by Josh Kight, the Presentation featured performances by Cathy Ang, Cole Bullock, Al Bundonis, Kiet Tai Cao, Lincoln Clauss, John Coons, Cherrye J. Davis, Lynnette Freeman, Mark Andrew Garner, Allison Gold, Michael Hartung, Antwayn Hopper, Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Kilner, Teddi Milan, Lizan Mitchell, Zeniba Now, Margaret Odette, Sushma Saha, Stacey Sargeant, Mary VanArsdel, Jason Veasey, Aviva Winick

The Fellows program is a selective, year-long intensive for playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters. The program pairs talented writers with accomplished professional mentors, who help them hone their process, and find their unique voice.

This program increases the likelihood that Fellows will be able to turn their passion and talent into a successful career, impacting audiences around the globe. The Fellows program, currently headed by Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), Laurence O'Keefe (Heathers), and Diana Son (Stop Kiss), is highly sought after for its uniquely successful format of partnering playwrights and musical theater writers together in the learning process. In addition, Fellows receive a stipend and the opportunity to partner with several arts organizations for Fellows-specific development opportunities.

Former Fellows include Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), and many more.

For more information on the Fellows program, visit dgf.org/programs/fellows

Photo Credit: Lia Chang





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You