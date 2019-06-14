Photo Flash: CAMP MORNING WOOD Celebrates Opening Night

A fresh and all-new(d) off-Broadway musical has pitched its tent on 42nd Street! Camp Morning Wood, Very Naked Musical plays a limited engagement through July 7 at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 416 W 42nd Street, 4th floor.

Camp Morning Wood is The Rocky Horror Show meets Naked Boys Singing! newly engaged gay couple decides to unplug from their phones and head out of the city to get away from the rat race and reconnect with each other. But fate has other ideas when their car breaks down outside the gay nudist getaway "Camp Morning Wood." The ill prepared couple meets the wide array of nude campers who bring plenty of laughs, temptations, elaborate dance numbers and torch songs until an ultra-conservative super handsome senator threatens to end the fun. Who knows what will happen, but it's sure to be hilarious, heart-warming and super-duper naked.

Conceived and directed by Marc Eardley (Fat Kid Rules the World, 50 Shades), Camp Morning Wood, A Very Naked Musical features book and lyrics by Jay Falzone (Fat Kid Rules the World, Cooking with The Calamari Sisters) and music by Derrick Byars, Bobby Cronin, James Dobinson, Matt Gumley and Will Shishmanian.

Presented by JT-Party Productions, Go Naked, Soirée Fair, Nathaniel Hill, and Traguna Productions, Camp Morning Wood features Anthony Logan Cole, Courtney Dease, Najee Gabay-Knight, Alex Gagné, Tim Garnham, Ethan Gwynn, Bryan Songy, Sean Stephens, Brady Vigness, and Michael Witkes. Nick Cartusciello and Jeffrey Johns are the company swings.

Camp Morning Wood features choreography by Jay Falzone and Ian Coulter-Buford and Jay Falzone; musical direction by Casey Reed; musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by James Dobinson; scenic design by David McQuillen Robertson; costume design (yes, there ARE a few costumes) by Izzy Fields; lighting design by Zach Pizza; and sound design by Kimberly S. O'Loughlin. Dustin West is the associate director and production supervisor, and Hazel Jade is the literary consultant.

Go Naked, New York's premier men's nudie group, will host private all-naked (audience too) performances available to its members: June 8 at 5:30PM, and June 20 and 27 at 7:30PM. For more information, visit www.GoNaked.co/CampMorningWood.

Photo Credit: Jeffrey Johns





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You