Photos: BRAGGING RIGHTS Opens Off-Broadway

Jun. 5, 2021  

"Bragging Rights" has officially opened Off-Broadway on Friday to a fully-vaccinated audience.

The sketch comedy competition, created by Matt Algozzini, has two comedy teams go head to head for the ultimate "Bragging Rights" title. The night was filled with hilarious sketches, thrilling performances and lots of laughs.

By a 2-1 vote, the Blue Team walked away as the June champions.

The cast celebrated the show's Off-Broadway debut at St Pat's Bar & Grill (22 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) in Manhattan. This Irish pub is Midtown's premiere sports bar serving delicious burgers, appetizers and of course -- a perfect pint of Guinness. The comfortable establishment even created a drink for the Bragging Rights team titled "The Bragger."

Bragging Rights cast members include Matt Algozzini, Catie Carlton, Chris Guardino, Dmitry Shein, Gia Doxey, Isaiah Seward, Josue Ledesma, Alessio Araujo, McKenna Cox, Rachel Strauss-Muniz, Saif, Sarah Ann Houghton and Maureen Toomey.

Hosted by Kim Adragna. Produced by Chillville Productions (Matt Algozzini), Thrapp Theatrics (Jacki Thrapp) and Stephanie Driscoll.

Check out photos below!

Matt Algozzini

The Blue Team

The Red Team

Matt Algozzini and Kim Adragna.

Matt Algozzini

Matt Algozzini

Matt Algozzini and co-producer Jacki Thrapp.

Kim Adragna

Kim Adragna

Jacki Thrapp and Danny Bellini.

Gia Doxey

Bragging Rights Co-Producer Jacki Thrapp

Maureen Toomey

Sarah Ann Houghton

Chris Guardino

Rachel Strauss-Muniz

Chris Guardino and Josue Ledesma.

Alessio Araujo, McKenna Cox and Maureen Toomey.

Alessio Araujo and Maureen Toomey.

McKenna Cox, Maureen Toomey and Sarah Ann Houghton.

Producers Stephanie Driscoll, Matt Algozzini and Jacki Thrapp at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Producers Matt Algozzini and Jacki Thrapp at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Producer/creator/actor Matt Algozzini at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Mckenna Cox at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Catie Carlton at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Isaiah Seward at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Gia Doxey at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Saif at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Team Red at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Sarah Ann Houghton at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Alessio Araujo at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Chris Guardino at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Maureen Toomey at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Team Blue at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.

Team Blue at the Bragging Rights red carpet premiere hosted by St. Pats Bar & Grill in Midtown Manhattan.


