Photos: BRAGGING RIGHTS Opens Off-Broadway

"Bragging Rights" has officially opened Off-Broadway on Friday to a fully-vaccinated audience.

The sketch comedy competition, created by Matt Algozzini, has two comedy teams go head to head for the ultimate "Bragging Rights" title. The night was filled with hilarious sketches, thrilling performances and lots of laughs.

By a 2-1 vote, the Blue Team walked away as the June champions.

The cast celebrated the show's Off-Broadway debut at St Pat's Bar & Grill (22 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036) in Manhattan. This Irish pub is Midtown's premiere sports bar serving delicious burgers, appetizers and of course -- a perfect pint of Guinness. The comfortable establishment even created a drink for the Bragging Rights team titled "The Bragger."

Bragging Rights cast members include Matt Algozzini, Catie Carlton, Chris Guardino, Dmitry Shein, Gia Doxey, Isaiah Seward, Josue Ledesma, Alessio Araujo, McKenna Cox, Rachel Strauss-Muniz, Saif, Sarah Ann Houghton and Maureen Toomey.

Hosted by Kim Adragna. Produced by Chillville Productions (Matt Algozzini), Thrapp Theatrics (Jacki Thrapp) and Stephanie Driscoll.

Check out photos below!