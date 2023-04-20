Photo Exclusive: Hit The Red Carpet for DRUNK MUSICALS At Green Fig Piano Bar

See photos from the red carpet of Drunk Musicals, which opened on April 10 and is being presented every Monday at 8:30 PM and Saturday at 9:30 PM at Green Fig Piano Bar (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel).

The current cast includes Roe Hartrampf (Broadway's Diana: The Musical, Netflix's "Emily in Paris"), Kaylee MacKnight (the show's co-creator/producer), Julie James (Sirius XM Radio's "On Broadway"), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, "Out 100"), Emma Degerstedt (Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous"), Dean Cestari (Off-Broadway's' "Stranger Sings!"), and Billie Aken-Tyers (Titanique).

This fun, 90-minute interactive evening, for audiences 21 and over, takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and sets them to a parody script, telling the story of each show (while poking fun at it) so even your favorite non-Broadway lover will understand the premise. The actors are challenged to perform while the audience has the ability to send them shots. The sobriety of these actors is completely in the audience's hands. Drunk Musicals features parodies of Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. Half scripted, half improv, you will never see the same show twice. Drunk Musicals was created by producer Kaylee MacKnight and music director Michael Ferrara.

The resident cast includes: Kaylee MacKnight, Dean Cestari, Emma Degerstedt, Darius Anthony-Robinson, Julie James, Nick Cearley, Billie Aken-Tyers, Rob Maitner, Peter Romberg, Zach Snyder, Danny Marin, Kyle Huey, Paul Trenier, Jordan Diggory, Tony Patryn,Dante Hill, Nyseli Vega, Kyra Lynn Burke, and Arielle Faye-Beane.

Drunk Musicals started at New York's West End Lounge over six years ago when Kaylee was working the Monday night open mics. At the time, she was binging "Drunk History" and one night she thought: "Why not combine the two? Why not sing musicals while the audience sends shots to challenge the actors? Most of these people who attended the open mic were doing it anyways!" She came up with the concept of it being like a "cast party" to parody musicals, get drunk, but also tell the story of it so that people who haven't seen the show would understand the concept and eventually want to go see the actual production. After a lot of asking around, Kaylee was introduced to Michael, who was immediately on board. Michael put together the music and handled all of the orchestrations. The first show was Thoroughly Modern Millie and it played to a sold-out house. Drunk Musicals was born.