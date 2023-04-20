Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Exclusive: Hit The Red Carpet for DRUNK MUSICALS At Green Fig Piano Bar

This fun, 90-minute interactive evening, for audiences 21 and over, takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and sets them to a parody script.

Apr. 20, 2023  

See photos from the red carpet of Drunk Musicals, which opened on April 10 and is being presented every Monday at 8:30 PM and Saturday at 9:30 PM at Green Fig Piano Bar (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel).

The current cast includes Roe Hartrampf (Broadway's Diana: The Musical, Netflix's "Emily in Paris"), Kaylee MacKnight (the show's co-creator/producer), Julie James (Sirius XM Radio's "On Broadway"), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, "Out 100"), Emma Degerstedt (Nickelodeon's "Unfabulous"), Dean Cestari (Off-Broadway's' "Stranger Sings!"), and Billie Aken-Tyers (Titanique).

This fun, 90-minute interactive evening, for audiences 21 and over, takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and sets them to a parody script, telling the story of each show (while poking fun at it) so even your favorite non-Broadway lover will understand the premise. The actors are challenged to perform while the audience has the ability to send them shots. The sobriety of these actors is completely in the audience's hands. Drunk Musicals features parodies of Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. Half scripted, half improv, you will never see the same show twice. Drunk Musicals was created by producer Kaylee MacKnight and music director Michael Ferrara.

The resident cast includes: Kaylee MacKnight, Dean Cestari, Emma Degerstedt, Darius Anthony-Robinson, Julie James, Nick Cearley, Billie Aken-Tyers, Rob Maitner, Peter Romberg, Zach Snyder, Danny Marin, Kyle Huey, Paul Trenier, Jordan Diggory, Tony Patryn,Dante Hill, Nyseli Vega, Kyra Lynn Burke, and Arielle Faye-Beane.

Drunk Musicals started at New York's West End Lounge over six years ago when Kaylee was working the Monday night open mics. At the time, she was binging "Drunk History" and one night she thought: "Why not combine the two? Why not sing musicals while the audience sends shots to challenge the actors? Most of these people who attended the open mic were doing it anyways!" She came up with the concept of it being like a "cast party" to parody musicals, get drunk, but also tell the story of it so that people who haven't seen the show would understand the concept and eventually want to go see the actual production. After a lot of asking around, Kaylee was introduced to Michael, who was immediately on board. Michael put together the music and handled all of the orchestrations. The first show was Thoroughly Modern Millie and it played to a sold-out house. Drunk Musicals was born.

Julie James
Julie James

Zach Snyder
Zach Snyder

Michael A. Ferrara
Michael A. Ferrara

Darius-Anthony Robinson
Darius-Anthony Robinson

Julie James, Michael A. Ferrara
Julie James, Michael A. Ferrara

Jamibeth Margolis
Jamibeth Margolis

Kaylee MacKnight
Kaylee MacKnight

Danté Hill
Danté Hill

Dean Cestari
Dean Cestari

Peter Romberg
Peter Romberg

Roe Hartrampf
Roe Hartrampf

Joe Langworth, Steve Marzullo
Joe Langworth, Steve Marzullo

Kaylee MacKnight, Peter Dunn
Kaylee MacKnight, Peter Dunn

Kaylee MacKnight, Lauren Chamblin
Kaylee MacKnight, Lauren Chamblin

Michael A. Ferrara, Ra'ed Saaed
Michael A. Ferrara, Ra'ed Saaed

Skie Ocasio, Julie James
Skie Ocasio, Julie James

Michael Mott, Kaylee MacKnight, Nathan Lucrezio
Michael Mott, Kaylee MacKnight, Nathan Lucrezio

Brian Herrick, Kaylee MacKnight, Michael A. Ferrara
Brian Herrick, Kaylee MacKnight, Michael A. Ferrara

Kaylee MacKnight, Brian Herrick, Michael A. Ferrara
Kaylee MacKnight, Brian Herrick, Michael A. Ferrara

Photo Exclusive: Hit The Red Carpet for DRUNK MUSICALS At Green Fig Piano Bar
Jordan Diggory, Danny Marin, Angela Rodela, Andrew Spinosi, Peter Romberg, Nyseli Vega, Liz Pryce-Davies, Brian Herrick, Roe Hartrampf, Zach Snyder, Kaylee MacKnight, Dean Cestari, Michael A. Ferrara, Kyra Lynn Burke, Liz Lang, Danté Hill, Darius-Anthony Robinson, NaTania Parker, Tony Patryn, Julie James

Roe Hartrampf, Kaylee MacKnight, Liz Lang
Roe Hartrampf, Kaylee MacKnight, Liz Lang

Danny Marin, Andrew Spinosi
Danny Marin, Andrew Spinosi

Kaylee MacKnight, Tony Patryn
Kaylee MacKnight, Tony Patryn

Jordan Diggory
Jordan Diggory

Michael Mott
Michael Mott

Joe Langworth, Steve Marzullo
Joe Langworth, Steve Marzullo



