Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents MAJOR BARBARA

Gingold Theatrical Group commences the 15th Season of Project Shaw, a special series of evenings of plays that embrace human rights and free speech. All of GTG's programming, inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, are designed to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. This series is presented monthly at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).

David Staller directs a cast that features Christian Conn, Christian DeMarais, Dan Domingues, David Huynh, Teresa Avia Lim, Patrick Page, Patti Perkins, Justin Robertson, Marissa Rosen, Alicia Thomas, Mark Waldrop, Stephanie Weeks, Karen Ziemba, and Robert Zukerman. Mr. Staller, who is the only person to have directed performances of all 65 of Shaw's plays, will be replacing the previously announced Jenn Thompson as director due to scheduling conflicts.

Major Barbara is one of Shaw's most popular and controversial plays. Written as a drawing-room comedy, there are few if any hot-topics Shaw doesn't tackle. In this dazzling work, the title character is one of the wealthiest heiresses in the world, but has chosen a life of service in the Salvation Army. Her father, whom she barely knows, comes back into the family's world and everyone's life is irrevocably changed forever. Shaw creates some of his most memorable characters in this play! We're reminded of the vital importance of taking an active part in our own life and to never take anything for granted.

For more information about Project Shaw and all the programs at Gingold Theatrical Group, call 212-355-7823, email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit gingoldgroup.org.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Project Shaw Presents Major Barbara



Tonight's Cast-Teresa Avia Lim, Marissa Rosen, Patrick Page, Stephanie Weeks, Christian Conn, Patti Perkins, Karen Ziemba, Christian DeMarais, Alicia Thomas, Robert Zukerman, Dan Domingues, Mark Waldrop, David Huynh and Justin Robertson



Jack Cummins and Taylor Mankowski join with Tonight's Cast-Teresa Avia Lim, Marissa Rosen, Patrick Page, Stephanie Weeks, Christian Conn, Patti Perkins, Karen Ziemba, Christian DeMarais, Alicia Thomas, Robert Zukerman, Dan Domingues, Mark Waldrop, David Huynh and Justin Robertson



David Staller (Director), Jack Cummins (Stage Manager) and Taylor Mankowski (Stage Manager) join with Tonight's Cast-Teresa Avia Lim, Marissa Rosen, Patrick Page, Stephanie Weeks, Christian Conn, Patti Perkins, Karen Ziemba, Christian DeMarais, Alicia Thomas, Robert Zukerman, Dan Domingues, Mark Waldrop, David Huynh and Justin Robertson



Alicia Thomas, Stephanie Weeks, Marissa Rosen, Karen Ziemba and Patti Perkins



Teresa Avia Lim, Alicia Thomas, Stephanie Weeks, Marissa Rosen, Karen Ziemba and Patti Perkins



Teresa Avia Lim, Alicia Thomas, Stephanie Weeks, Marissa Rosen, Karen Ziemba and Patti Perkins



Patrick Page, Christian Conn, Mark Waldrop, Christian DeMarais, Justin Robertson, Robert Zukerman and David Huynh



Patrick Page, Christian Conn, Mark Waldrop, Christian DeMarais, Justin Robertson, Robert Zukerman and David Huynh



David Staller



David Staller



Patrick Page



Mark Waldrop



Patrick Page



Christian Conn



David Huynh



Marissa Rosen



Patrick Page and Karen Ziemba



Christian Conn, Teresa Avia Lim and Patrick Page



Justin Robertson



Patti Perkins



Alicia Thomas



Dan Domingues



Robert Zukerman



Alicia Thomas and Justin Robertson



Stephanie Weeks



Stephanie Weeks



Christian DeMarais



Karen Ziemba



Marissa Rosen



Marissa Rosen



Teresa Avia Lim



Patrick Page and Karen Ziemba



David Huynh, Patrick Page, Christian Conn and Teresa Avia Lim



Patrick Page



Christian Conn and Patrick Page



Christian Conn, Teresa Avia Lim, Karen Ziemba and Patrick Page