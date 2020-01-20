Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, is presenting the return engagement of the Off-Broadway production of Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of all things theatre Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Performances resumed Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Alessandrini continues to lampoon The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this new edition, which he directed. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, the current Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen; the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, and Alex Brightman; exciting turns by Bette Midler, André de Shields, Bernadette Peters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and several surprises. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) is the choreographer. The return engagement is presented in association with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini, with Tzili Charney.

The current cast Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.

