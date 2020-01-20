FORBIDDEN BROADWAY
Click Here for More Articles on FORBIDDEN BROADWAY

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company

Article Pixel Jan. 20, 2020  

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, is presenting the return engagement of the Off-Broadway production of Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of all things theatre Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Performances resumed Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

Alessandrini continues to lampoon The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this new edition, which he directed. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, the current Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen; the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, and Alex Brightman; exciting turns by Bette Midler, André de Shields, Bernadette Peters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and several surprises. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) is the choreographer. The return engagement is presented in association with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini, with Tzili Charney.

The current cast Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Forbidden Broadway The Next Generation

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
James Morgan

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Joshua Turchin, Jenny Lee Stern, Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia and Chris Collins-Pisano

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Fred Barton

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Fred Barton

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Joshua Turchin

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Immanuel Houston

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Jenny Lee Stern

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Aline Mayagoitia, Fred Barton, Immanuel Houston, Chris Collins-Pisano, Joshua Turchin and Jenny Lee Stern

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Aline Mayagoitia, Fred Barton, Immanuel Houston, Chris Collins-Pisano, Joshua Turchin and Jenny Lee Stern

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Fred Barton and Aline Mayagoitia

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Immanuel Houston

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Joshua Turchin and Jenny Lee Stern

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Jenny Lee Stern and Chris Collins-Pisano

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Evans Haile and Lee Roy Reams

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Lee Roy Reams, Caroline Meehan and Harvey Evans

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
William Selby and Karen Murphy

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Lee Roy Reams

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Margery Gray, Sheldon Harnick, Richard Maltby, Jr., Betty Cooper and Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Evans Haile, Margery Gray, Sheldon Harnick, Richard Maltby, Jr., Betty Cooper and Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Elisa Loti, Margery Gray, Sheldon Harnick, Richard Maltby, Jr., Betty Cooper and Lynn Ahrens

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Fred Barton, John Freedson and Gerard Alessandrini

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
John Freedson, Gerard Alessandrini, Joan Ross Sorkin, Evans Haile, Fred Barton and James Morgan

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
John Freedson, Gerry McIntyre, Gerard Alessandrini, Joan Ross Sorkin, Evans Haile, Fred Barton and James Morgan

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
John Freedson, Gerry McIntyre, Joshua Turchin, Gerard Alessandrini, Jenny Lee Stern, Fred Barton, Aline Mayagoitia, James Morgan and Evans Haile

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Immanuel Houston, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin, John Freedson, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerry McIntyre, Aline Mayagoitia Fred Barton, Chris Collins-Pisano, James Morgan and Evans Haile

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Immanuel Houston, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin, John Freedson, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerry McIntyre, Aline Mayagoitia Fred Barton and Chris Collins-Pisano

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Immanuel Houston, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin, John Freedson, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerry McIntyre, Aline Mayagoitia Fred Barton and Chris Collins-Pisano

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Immanuel Houston, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin, John Freedson, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerry McIntyre, Aline Mayagoitia Fred Barton and Chris Collins-Pisano

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Joshua Turchin, Immanuel Houston, Jenny Lee Stern, Fred Barton, Aline Mayagoitia and Chris Collins-Pisano

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Immanuel Houston, Fred Barton, Chris Collins-Pisano and Joshua Turchin

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Jenny Lee Stern and Aline Mayagoitia

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Jenny Lee Stern and Aline Mayagoitia

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Jenny Lee Stern and her daughter Nora

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Jenny Lee Stern and her daughter Nora

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
William Selby, Gerard Alessandrini, Karen Murphy and John Freedson

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Gerard Alessandrini, Jamie deRoy and John Freedson

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Gerard Alessandrini, Carol Ostrow and John Freedson

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Aline Mayagoitia and guests

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Ali Ewoldt and Richard Maltby, Jr.

Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
Kira Turchin, Joshua Turchin, Jason Turchin and Shaina Turchin




Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE LITTLE MERMAID Celebrates Opening at The Argyle Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: THE LITTLE MERMAID Opens At The Argyle Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Celebrate Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Take Opening Night Bows
  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of UNMASKED THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER Meets The Press
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement