Photo Coverage: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY THE NEXT GENERATION Opens at The York Theatre Company
The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, is presenting the return engagement of the Off-Broadway production of Gerard Alessandrini's hilarious musical spoof of all things theatre Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation. Performances resumed Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).
Alessandrini continues to lampoon The Great White Way's biggest shows and stars in this new edition, which he directed. Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation features spoofs of Hadestown, Moulin Rouge, the current Oklahoma! revival, The Ferryman, Tootsie, Beetlejuice, Frozen, the Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, and Dear Evan Hansen; the new generation of Broadway stars including Billy Porter, Santino Fontana, Karen Olivo, and Alex Brightman; exciting turns by Bette Midler, André de Shields, Bernadette Peters, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and several surprises. Gerry McIntyre (Spamilton) is the choreographer. The return engagement is presented in association with John Freedson, Harriet Yellin, Peter Brash, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini, with Tzili Charney.
The current cast Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin, with Fred Barton on piano.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Forbidden Broadway The Next Generation
Joshua Turchin, Jenny Lee Stern, Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia and Chris Collins-Pisano
Jenny Lee Stern
Aline Mayagoitia, Fred Barton, Immanuel Houston, Chris Collins-Pisano, Joshua Turchin and Jenny Lee Stern
Aline Mayagoitia, Fred Barton, Immanuel Houston, Chris Collins-Pisano, Joshua Turchin and Jenny Lee Stern
Fred Barton and Aline Mayagoitia
Joshua Turchin and Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern and Chris Collins-Pisano
Lee Roy Reams, Caroline Meehan and Harvey Evans
William Selby and Karen Murphy
Margery Gray, Sheldon Harnick, Richard Maltby, Jr., Betty Cooper and Lynn Ahrens
Evans Haile, Margery Gray, Sheldon Harnick, Richard Maltby, Jr., Betty Cooper and Lynn Ahrens
Elisa Loti, Margery Gray, Sheldon Harnick, Richard Maltby, Jr., Betty Cooper and Lynn Ahrens
Fred Barton, John Freedson and Gerard Alessandrini
John Freedson, Gerard Alessandrini, Joan Ross Sorkin, Evans Haile, Fred Barton and James Morgan
John Freedson, Gerry McIntyre, Gerard Alessandrini, Joan Ross Sorkin, Evans Haile, Fred Barton and James Morgan
John Freedson, Gerry McIntyre, Joshua Turchin, Gerard Alessandrini, Jenny Lee Stern, Fred Barton, Aline Mayagoitia, James Morgan and Evans Haile
Immanuel Houston, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin, John Freedson, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerry McIntyre, Aline Mayagoitia Fred Barton, Chris Collins-Pisano, James Morgan and Evans Haile
Immanuel Houston, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin, John Freedson, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerry McIntyre, Aline Mayagoitia Fred Barton and Chris Collins-Pisano
Immanuel Houston, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin, John Freedson, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerry McIntyre, Aline Mayagoitia Fred Barton and Chris Collins-Pisano
Immanuel Houston, Gerard Alessandrini, Joshua Turchin, John Freedson, Jenny Lee Stern, Gerry McIntyre, Aline Mayagoitia Fred Barton and Chris Collins-Pisano
Joshua Turchin, Immanuel Houston, Jenny Lee Stern, Fred Barton, Aline Mayagoitia and Chris Collins-Pisano
Immanuel Houston, Fred Barton, Chris Collins-Pisano and Joshua Turchin
Jenny Lee Stern and Aline Mayagoitia
Jenny Lee Stern and Aline Mayagoitia
Jenny Lee Stern and her daughter Nora
Jenny Lee Stern and her daughter Nora
William Selby, Gerard Alessandrini, Karen Murphy and John Freedson
Gerard Alessandrini, Jamie deRoy and John Freedson
Gerard Alessandrini, Carol Ostrow and John Freedson
Aline Mayagoitia and guests
Ali Ewoldt and Richard Maltby, Jr.
Kira Turchin, Joshua Turchin, Jason Turchin and Shaina Turchin