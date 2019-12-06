Photo Coverage: ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON Opens at The York Theatre

Article Pixel Dec. 6, 2019  

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, presents the Off-Broadway premiere production of the new musical revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Performances begin TONIGHT, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).

The show officially opened last night, December 5, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!

Directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway (the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history) and the smash spoof Spamilton, the production will have choreography by Gerry McIntyre (York's Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures).The five-member cast will feature Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E'Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Slay It With Music), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

James Morgan

Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes

Jovan E'Sean

Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes

Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes

Greg Jarrett

Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley and Alex Getlin

Alex Getlin

Justin Keyes

Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley and Alex Getlin

Mamie Parris, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin

Benjamin Eakeley

Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Parris, Justin Keyes, Alex Getlin and Benjamin Eakeley

Greg Jarrett, Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Parris, Justin Keyes, Alex Getlin and Benjamin Eakeley

Lorna Dallas

Greg Jarrett and David Purcell

KT Sullivan

KT Sullivan and Lorna Dallas

Mamie Parris

Mamie Parris

Justin Keyes

Justin Keyes

Gerry McIntyre

Gerry McIntyre

Jovan E'Sean

Jovan E'Sean

Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes

Gerard Alessandrini

Gerry McIntyre, Gerard Alessandrini, Maury Yeston and Greg Jarrett

Evans Haile, Gerry McIntyre, Maury Yeston, Greg Jarrett and James Morgan

Gerard Alessandrini, Maury Yeston and James Morgan

Maury Yeston and Stephen Flaherty

Maury Yeston, Stephen Flaherty and Gerard Alessandrini

Maury Yeston and Gerard Alessandrini

Jovan E'Sean, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley and Justin Keyes

Jovan E'Sean, Alex Getlin,Gerard Alessandrini, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley and Justin Keyes

Jovan E'Sean, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley, Justin Keyes and Greg Jarrett

Jovan E'Sean, Benjamin Eakeley and Justin Keyes

Benjamin Eakeley

Benjamin Eakeley

Mamie Parris and Alex Getlin

Alex Getlin

Alex Getlin

Evans Haile and Alex Getlin

Claudia Zahn, Evans Haile, Joan Ross Sorkin and James Morgan

Chris Collins-Pisano and Alex Getlin

Chris Collins-Pisano

Ray DeMattis

Pamela Hunt, Benjamin Eakeley and Kimothy Cruse

Gerard Alessandrini

Alex Getlin and Mamie Parris

Evans Haile

Gerry McIntyre, Evans Haile and Gerard Alessandrini

Benjamin Eakeley and Stephen Flaherty



