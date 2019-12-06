Photo Coverage: ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATER: THE MUSICAL WORLD OF MAURY YESTON Opens at The York Theatre
The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Director; Evans Haile, Executive Director), dedicated to the development of new musicals and rediscovery of musical gems from the past, presents the Off-Broadway premiere production of the new musical revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Musical World of Maury Yeston with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. Performances begin TONIGHT, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue).
The show officially opened last night, December 5, and BroadwayWorld was there! Check out the photos below!
Directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Gerard Alessandrini, the famed creator of Forbidden Broadway (the longest-running revue in Off-Broadway history) and the smash spoof Spamilton, the production will have choreography by Gerry McIntyre (York's Hallelujah, Baby!) and music direction by Greg Jarrett (Pacific Overtures).The five-member cast will feature Benjamin Eakeley (She Loves Me), Jovan E'Sean (The Secret Life of Bees), Alex Getlin (Slay It With Music), Justin Keyes (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), and Mamie Parris (School of Rock).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes
Jovan E'Sean
Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes
Benjamin Eakeley, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes
Greg Jarrett
Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley and Alex Getlin
Jovan E'Sean, Justin Keyes, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley and Alex Getlin
Mamie Parris, Justin Keyes and Alex Getlin
Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Parris, Justin Keyes, Alex Getlin and Benjamin Eakeley
Greg Jarrett, Jovan E'Sean, Mamie Parris, Justin Keyes, Alex Getlin and Benjamin Eakeley
Greg Jarrett and David Purcell
Jovan E'Sean
Jovan E'Sean
Jovan E'Sean and Justin Keyes
Gerry McIntyre, Gerard Alessandrini, Maury Yeston and Greg Jarrett
Evans Haile, Gerry McIntyre, Maury Yeston, Greg Jarrett and James Morgan
Gerard Alessandrini, Maury Yeston and James Morgan
Maury Yeston and Stephen Flaherty
Maury Yeston, Stephen Flaherty and Gerard Alessandrini
Maury Yeston and Gerard Alessandrini
Jovan E'Sean, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley and Justin Keyes
Jovan E'Sean, Alex Getlin,Gerard Alessandrini, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley and Justin Keyes
Jovan E'Sean, Alex Getlin, Mamie Parris, Benjamin Eakeley, Justin Keyes and Greg Jarrett
Jovan E'Sean, Benjamin Eakeley and Justin Keyes
Evans Haile and Alex Getlin
Claudia Zahn, Evans Haile, Joan Ross Sorkin and James Morgan
Chris Collins-Pisano and Alex Getlin
Chris Collins-Pisano
Pamela Hunt, Benjamin Eakeley and Kimothy Cruse
Gerry McIntyre, Evans Haile and Gerard Alessandrini