Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!
Performance Artist Karen Finley Extends New Show

Performance Artist Karen Finley Extends New Show

Performances have been added through June 24 at The Laurie Beechman Theater.

May. 02, 2023  

Karen Finley, a name synonymous with Performance Art, will continue to tackle pandemic anxiety in her newest full length performance piece COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO. Performances have been added through June 24 at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). It will be presented Saturdays, May 6 & 20, June 10 & 24 at 7pm. Tickets are $27 for general admission or $39 for reserved VIP seating. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue. To purchase tickets, call 212-352-3101 or visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

In COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO, Finley reflects on our pandemic era traumas, politics, and world events, as well as our coping strategies to deal with isolation, loss, and a culture overwhelmed by anxiety. Finley looks back at a time of Zoom discos, bingeing on animal videos, and pandemic hobbies like baking. This look back while trying to look forward to reimagine a new future creates the framework for this passionate, vulnerable, and often comical new work.

During the pandemic, Finley has been creating hand-painted ink script over found book pages as an act of graffiti. Videos and slides of these works intertwine within COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO as a moving montage. The piece also features a brief sound installation using gathered voices expressing pandemic emotions.

Since her first performances in the early 1980's, Karen Finley has become synonymous with performance art. A performer, artist, writer, musician, poet, teacher and lecturer, she is the recipient of two Obies, two Bessies, Guggenheim and multiple grants from the NEA and NYSCA. She has toured internationally with pieces including Make Love, George & Martha, The Jackie Look, The American Chestnut, A Certain Level of Denial and The Return of The Chocolate Smeared Woman, and Written in the Sand. In 1990, Finley became an unwilling symbol for the NEA when she, along with Tim Miller, Holly Hughes & John Fleck, sued the NEA for withdrawing grants on the grounds of indecency; the controversial case went all the way to the Supreme Court. Among Finley's books are Grabbing P___y, Shock Treatment, Enough Is Enough: Weekly Meditations for Living Dysfunctionally, the Martha Stewart satire Living It Up: Humorous Adventures in Hyperdomesticity, Pooh Unplugged, and A Different Kind of Intimacy. Her art is in the collection of the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, among other places. Finley is a professor in the department of Art and Public Policy at Tisch School of the Arts, New York University.




Chain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act Festival Photo
Chain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act Festival
The Chain One Act Festival is currently accepting submissions. All performances will take place in their newly renovated 99-seat Off-Broadway theater in the heart of midtown. Original works 10 minutes to 60 minutes in length will be accepted.
Red Bull Theater Appoints Martin Giannini as Executive Director Photo
Red Bull Theater Appoints Martin Giannini as Executive Director
Red Bull Theater (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director) has announced the appointment of Martin Giannini as Red Bull's Executive Director. Giannini's appointment follows a search led by a committee composed of members of Red Bull's board, Berger, other key advisers and outside consultants led by Board Chair Howard Owens. Giannini, who will be the first Executive Director of the company, will begin at the post in May.  
Chip Deffaas Broadway And Vaudeville Legends CD Is Out Now Photo
Chip Deffaa's 'Broadway And Vaudeville Legends' CD Is Out Now
ASCAP Award-winning playwright/producer Chip Deffaa's 'Broadway and Vaudeville Legends' CD is out now. The album features 26 historic recordings--many never before available on CD--by early 20th Century Broadway luminaries such as George M. Cohan, Fanny Brice, and Irving Berlin.
Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon Present The 2023 Global Forms Theater Festi Photo
Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon Present The 2023 Global Forms Theater Festival
Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon have announced the fourth edition of Global Forms Theater Festival (GFTF) - an eleven-day celebration filled with workshop productions, readings, online panel discussions, and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Performance Artist Karen Finley Extends New ShowPerformance Artist Karen Finley Extends New Show
May 2, 2023

Karen Finley, a name synonymous with Performance Art, will continue to tackle pandemic anxiety in her newest full length performance piece COVID VORTEX ANXIETY OPERA KITTY KALEIDOSCOPE DISCO.
Chain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act FestivalChain Theatre is Now Accepting Submissions For Summer One-Act Festival
May 2, 2023

The Chain One Act Festival is currently accepting submissions. All performances will take place in their newly renovated 99-seat Off-Broadway theater in the heart of midtown. Original works 10 minutes to 60 minutes in length will be accepted.
Red Bull Theater Appoints Martin Giannini as Executive DirectorRed Bull Theater Appoints Martin Giannini as Executive Director
May 2, 2023

Red Bull Theater (Jesse Berger, Founder and Artistic Director) has announced the appointment of Martin Giannini as Red Bull's Executive Director. Giannini's appointment follows a search led by a committee composed of members of Red Bull's board, Berger, other key advisers and outside consultants led by Board Chair Howard Owens. Giannini, who will be the first Executive Director of the company, will begin at the post in May.  
Chip Deffaa's 'Broadway And Vaudeville Legends' CD Is Out NowChip Deffaa's 'Broadway And Vaudeville Legends' CD Is Out Now
May 2, 2023

ASCAP Award-winning playwright/producer Chip Deffaa's 'Broadway and Vaudeville Legends' CD is out now. The album features 26 historic recordings--many never before available on CD--by early 20th Century Broadway luminaries such as George M. Cohan, Fanny Brice, and Irving Berlin.
Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon Present The 2023 Global Forms Theater FestivalRattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon Present The 2023 Global Forms Theater Festival
May 2, 2023

Rattlestick Theater and New York Theatre Salon have announced the fourth edition of Global Forms Theater Festival (GFTF) - an eleven-day celebration filled with workshop productions, readings, online panel discussions, and more.
share