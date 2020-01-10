Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's THE EMPEROR'S NIGHTINGALE Begins Performances Tomorrow

A Lunar New Year Special: Pan Asian Repertory Theatre (Tisa Chang, Founding Artistic Producing Director), continuing their educational initiative to serve elementary grade students and families with children, launches its 43rd season with the return engagement of the 2018 production of The Emperor's Nightingale by Damon Chua.

Performances begin TOMORROW, Saturday afternoon, January 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at in Theatre 5 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Directed by Chongren Fan, the six-member cast features original cast members Leanne Cabrera, Dinh James Doan, and Jonathan Frye who are joined by Kiet Tai Cao, David Huynh, and Xiaoqing Zhang.

The Emperor's Nightingale by Damon Chua, directed by Chongren Fan, is a family-friendly adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's story "The Nightingale," set in 18th century China, and brings to light the youthful exploits of the future Emperor Qianlong. Nominated by the Off-Broadway Alliance for "Best Family Show", this TYA production emphasizes the importance of leadership guided by a moral compass, through the story about two rival teen brothers competing for the throne. The play employs traditional Chinese lion dance, puppetry, folk songs and a pair of tigers and pandas to tell this fun, thrilling tale.

"Chongren Fan's staging, for Pan Asian Reparatory Theatre, uses shadow puppets, playful costumes, and goofy humor to bring the story to life," said Elizabeth Vincentelli of The New Yorker. "It is refreshing to be able to bring kids to such a show, rather than to one of the corporate monoliths crowding the holidays."

The creative design team includes Set by You-Shin Chen (Acquittal), Costumes by Karen Boyer (Romulus the Great), Lights by Leslie Smith (Acquittal, No-No Boy), and Sound by Joseph Wolfslau (Romulus the Great). The Stage Management team is Kristine Schlachter and Sabrina Morabito.

The Emperor's Nightingale will play select public performances and student matinees.

Tickets for Public Performances are priced at $30 and $15 for ages 12 and under. Public Performances will play the following schedule: Saturdays, January 11, 18 and, 25 at 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, January 12, 19, and 26 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets for Public Performances may be purchased at www.telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200, or by visiting the box office.

Tickets for School Matinees are priced at $12. For every 10 tickets purchased, get a free ticket for one chaperone. School Matinees will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday through Friday: January 14, 15, 16, 17 & 21, 22, 23, 24 at 11:00 a.m. To bring your school to a performance, please email info@panasianrep.org or call (212) 868-4030.

For more information about Pan Asian Rep, visit www.panasianrep.org. For information about Theatre Row, visit www.theatrerow.org





