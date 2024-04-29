Photos: First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE KEEP GOING SONGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of THE KEEP GOING SONGS is currently in previews and will open on Thursday, May 2 at the Claire Tow Theater.

Get a first look at photos below!



THE KEEP GOING SONGS is by and stars The Bengsons and is directed by Caitlin Sullivan. The production has sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides. Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.

Play Broadway Games