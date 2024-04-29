Photos: First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE KEEP GOING SONGS

THE KEEP GOING SONGS is by and stars The Bengsons and is directed by Caitlin Sullivan.
The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of THE KEEP GOING SONGS is currently in previews and will open on Thursday, May 2 at the Claire Tow Theater.
Get a first look at photos below!
THE KEEP GOING SONGS is by and stars The Bengsons and is directed by Caitlin Sullivan. The production has sets by Cate McCrea, costumes by Hahnji Jang, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, and sound by Nick Kourtides. Kristy Bodall is the Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
Abigail Benson
Shaun Benson
