McKittrick Hotel to Present ALL THAT GLITTERS: A DRAG EXTRAVAGANZA

Next weekend will not be a drag…because the McKittrick Hotel will offer up ALL THAT GLITTERS: A DRAG EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday, May 4th at 10:30 pm. Join the fun for a night of glam and glitter, as seven fabulous drag artists light up the stage in an explosion of talent and color! Hosted by the legendary Plasma along with the iconic Sapphira Cristal and Lagoona Bloo, this drag-aganza will set your senses ablaze. It all takes place in the McKittrick Hotel’s Ballroom (530 West 27th Street). The artists will include the Queens of Season 16 of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race including Pink Pancake, Selma Nilla, Kiki Ball-Change, Daniella Darling and more all backed by the musical stylings of DJ Vallber and go-go dancers galore.



Tickets are priced at $80.00 (including $10 service charge) and can be found, along with information, at www.mckittrickhotel.com.

A limited number of pre-performance meet-and-greats along with some VIP options are also available. Delicious libations will be flowing all night at the McKittrick cash bars.



The night will end with a gala dance party for all.

