PRELUDE FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup
The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center presents its annual PRELUDE FESTIVAL on October 3, 4, and 5 at The Graduate Center, CUNY, The City University of New York, curated by David Bruin & Sanaz Ghajar in collaboration with Frank Hentschker, produced by Sami Pyne.
Co-curated by Bruin and Ghajar, this year's PRELUDE festival, titled Riotous Excursions, has announced its full schedule, which is detailed below.
In addition to the programming taking place at the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, the festival will host a closing party at the Museum of Sex, which will feature a live recording of the podcast Girls on Porn, hosted by Laura Ramadei and Rachel Napoleon. The podcast, which has quickly become popular after debuting earlier this year, reviews porn based on popular search terms and is "committed to helping you find hot and ethical porn."
The festival has also announced that performer and writer Becca Blackwell (High Maintenance, Is This a Room) will receive the annual FRANKY Award, which honors Hentschker, the MESTC Executive Director and PRELUDE Founder, and recognizes an artist who has made a long-term, extraordinary impact on contemporary theatre and performance in New York City. Previous winners include Kate Valk, Miguel Gutierrez, and Daniel Alexander Jones, among others.
As previously announced, PRELUDE 2019 continues the Studio Visit series. Studio Visits bring together artists, critics, and audiences, offering an opportunity to explore questions and share insights inspired by the work on stage. These events include a presentation of work that is new or in-process, a response by an artist or critic, and a moderated dialogue between the participants and the audience.
Studio Visit artists include: M. Lamar with critical response by Hershini Bhana Young, The Foundry Theatre with critical response by Bertie Ferdman, Theater Mitu with critical response by Kevin Riordan, and Whitney White with critical response by Tobi Haslett.
PRELUDE's Work-in-Process series will showcase samples of new work by: Melis Aker, Sophie Amieva, Kate Benson and Jessica Almasy, nicHi douglas, Davalois Fearon, Sanaz Ghajar, Deepali Gupta, Michael + Patrick, Cristina Pitter & Serena Miler, Target Margin Theater / Moe Yousuf, Ashley Tata, Elinor T. & Drew Vanderburg, and Bailey Williams + Derek Smith + Alex Rodabaugh.
Additional programming and presentations will feature Jaclyn Backhaus, Jabari Brisport, William Burke, Isaac Butler, Savitri D, Phillip Howze, David Levine & Shonni Enelow, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Tavia Nyong'o, Isaac Oliver, Alexander Paris, Chad Raines, Catherine María Rodríguez, Kate Tarker, and Mei Ann Teo.
Works-in-Process Block #1
Thursday, October 3
5:00pm - 6:30pm
Segal Theatre
Featuring:
Sanaz Ghajar Iranian Girlfriend
Cristina Pitter & Serena Miller cracking open - Orpheus Rising
Bailey Williams + Derek Smith + Alex Rodabaugh RESURRECTION of the DARK MATTER Think Tank 2020!
How to (Over)Throw a Party
Thursday, October 3
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Segal Theatre
Featuring:
Sofya Levitsky-Weitz
Studio Visit #1: M. Lamar
Thursday, October 3
8:00pm - 9:30pm
Elebash Recital Hall
Featuring:
M. Lamar A Lynching Suite
With a critical response from Hershini Young
Swimming Underwater and Holding Your Breath: Writers Share Their Work-in-Process
Friday, October 4
3:00pm - 4:30pm
Segal Theatre
Featuring:
Shonni Enelow and David Levine
Tavia Nyong'o
Civil Disobedience: A Panel on the Arts and Activism Now
Friday, October 4
5:00pm - 6:00pm
Segal Theatre
Featuring panelists:
Jabari Brisport
Savirti D
Catherine María Rodríguez
Moderated by Mei Ann Teo
Works-in-Process Block #2
Friday, October 4
5:00pm - 6:30pm
Elebash Recital Hall
Featuring:
Davalois Fearon, For C. J.
Melis Aker, Jacinta Clusellas, & Tatiana Pandiani Azul Otra Vez (Blue, Revisited)
Ashley Tata (feat. Ted Hearne + Eliza Bagg) Crown! Poppea! (a proof of concept gesture)
The Vanderburgs Dancing Girl
Public Parks Project | Inaugural Assembly
Friday, October 4
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Segal Theatre
Studio Visit #2: The Foundry Theatre
Friday, October 4
8:00pm - 9:30pm
Elebash Recital Hall
Featuring:
The Foundry Theatre A Moment on the Clock of the World
With a critical response from Bertie Ferdman
Disrupt the Narrative: Art, Late Capitalism, and the Trump Era
Saturday, October 5
1:30 - 3:30pm
Lower Level, CUNY Graduate Center
A devising workshop led by Jessica Almasy and Sanaz Ghajar
Studio Visit #3: Theater Mitu
Saturday, October 5
3:30pm - 5:00pm
Elebash Recital Hall
Featuring:
Theater Mitu, Dramaturgy of Disruption
With a critical response from Kevin Riordan
Works-in-Process Block #3
Saturday, October 5
5:00pm - 6:30 pm
Segal Theatre
Featuring:
Kate Benson & Jessica Almasy Where Are We Going?
NotAmuse Examined Life
Deepali Gupta I Love You Stranger
Works-in-Process Block #4
Saturday, October 5
7:00pm - 8:30 pm
Segal Theatre
Featuring:
Michael + Patrick Circle Jerk
Target Margin Theater / Moe Yousuf Present Shame and Further Woe
nicHi douglas where love lies fallow
Studio Visit #4: Whitney White
Saturday, October 5
8:30pm - 9:30pm
Elebash Recital Hall
Featuring:
Whitney White mOnster
With a critical response from Tobi Haslett
Closing Night Party
Saturday, October 5
10:00pm - 1:00am
Hosted at The Musem of Sex (233 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10016)
Featuring:
A Live Podcast of Girls on Porn, hosted by Laura Ramadei and Rachel Napoleon
The Presentation of the FRANK Award to Becca Blackwell
DJs to be announced