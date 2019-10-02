PRELUDE FESTIVAL Announces Full Lineup

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center presents its annual PRELUDE FESTIVAL on October 3, 4, and 5 at The Graduate Center, CUNY, The City University of New York, curated by David Bruin & Sanaz Ghajar in collaboration with Frank Hentschker, produced by Sami Pyne.

Co-curated by Bruin and Ghajar, this year's PRELUDE festival, titled Riotous Excursions, has announced its full schedule, which is detailed below.

In addition to the programming taking place at the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, the festival will host a closing party at the Museum of Sex, which will feature a live recording of the podcast Girls on Porn, hosted by Laura Ramadei and Rachel Napoleon. The podcast, which has quickly become popular after debuting earlier this year, reviews porn based on popular search terms and is "committed to helping you find hot and ethical porn."

The festival has also announced that performer and writer Becca Blackwell (High Maintenance, Is This a Room) will receive the annual FRANKY Award, which honors Hentschker, the MESTC Executive Director and PRELUDE Founder, and recognizes an artist who has made a long-term, extraordinary impact on contemporary theatre and performance in New York City. Previous winners include Kate Valk, Miguel Gutierrez, and Daniel Alexander Jones, among others.

As previously announced, PRELUDE 2019 continues the Studio Visit series. Studio Visits bring together artists, critics, and audiences, offering an opportunity to explore questions and share insights inspired by the work on stage. These events include a presentation of work that is new or in-process, a response by an artist or critic, and a moderated dialogue between the participants and the audience.

Studio Visit artists include: M. Lamar with critical response by Hershini Bhana Young, The Foundry Theatre with critical response by Bertie Ferdman, Theater Mitu with critical response by Kevin Riordan, and Whitney White with critical response by Tobi Haslett.

PRELUDE's Work-in-Process series will showcase samples of new work by: Melis Aker, Sophie Amieva, Kate Benson and Jessica Almasy, nicHi douglas, Davalois Fearon, Sanaz Ghajar, Deepali Gupta, Michael + Patrick, Cristina Pitter & Serena Miler, Target Margin Theater / Moe Yousuf, Ashley Tata, Elinor T. & Drew Vanderburg, and Bailey Williams + Derek Smith + Alex Rodabaugh.

Additional programming and presentations will feature Jaclyn Backhaus, Jabari Brisport, William Burke, Isaac Butler, Savitri D, Phillip Howze, David Levine & Shonni Enelow, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Tavia Nyong'o, Isaac Oliver, Alexander Paris, Chad Raines, Catherine María Rodríguez, Kate Tarker, and Mei Ann Teo.

Works-in-Process Block #1

Thursday, October 3

5:00pm - 6:30pm

Segal Theatre

Featuring:

Sanaz Ghajar Iranian Girlfriend

Cristina Pitter & Serena Miller cracking open - Orpheus Rising

Bailey Williams + Derek Smith + Alex Rodabaugh RESURRECTION of the DARK MATTER Think Tank 2020!

How to (Over)Throw a Party

Thursday, October 3

7:00pm - 8:00pm

Segal Theatre

Featuring:

Jaclyn Backhaus

William Burke

Phillip Howze

Sofya Levitsky-Weitz

Isaac Oliver

Alexander Paris

Chad Raines

Kate Tarker

Studio Visit #1: M. Lamar

Thursday, October 3

8:00pm - 9:30pm

Elebash Recital Hall

Featuring:

M. Lamar A Lynching Suite

With a critical response from Hershini Young

Swimming Underwater and Holding Your Breath: Writers Share Their Work-in-Process

Friday, October 4

3:00pm - 4:30pm

Segal Theatre

Featuring:

Isaac Butler

Shonni Enelow and David Levine

Tavia Nyong'o

Civil Disobedience: A Panel on the Arts and Activism Now

Friday, October 4

5:00pm - 6:00pm

Segal Theatre

Featuring panelists:

Jabari Brisport

Savirti D

Catherine María Rodríguez

Moderated by Mei Ann Teo

Works-in-Process Block #2

Friday, October 4

5:00pm - 6:30pm

Elebash Recital Hall

Featuring:

Davalois Fearon, For C. J.

Melis Aker, Jacinta Clusellas, & Tatiana Pandiani Azul Otra Vez (Blue, Revisited)

Ashley Tata (feat. Ted Hearne + Eliza Bagg) Crown! Poppea! (a proof of concept gesture)

The Vanderburgs Dancing Girl

Public Parks Project | Inaugural Assembly

Friday, October 4

7:00pm - 8:00pm

Segal Theatre

Studio Visit #2: The Foundry Theatre

Friday, October 4

8:00pm - 9:30pm

Elebash Recital Hall

Featuring:

The Foundry Theatre A Moment on the Clock of the World

With a critical response from Bertie Ferdman

Disrupt the Narrative: Art, Late Capitalism, and the Trump Era

Saturday, October 5

1:30 - 3:30pm

Lower Level, CUNY Graduate Center

A devising workshop led by Jessica Almasy and Sanaz Ghajar

Studio Visit #3: Theater Mitu

Saturday, October 5

3:30pm - 5:00pm

Elebash Recital Hall

Featuring:

Theater Mitu, Dramaturgy of Disruption

With a critical response from Kevin Riordan

Works-in-Process Block #3

Saturday, October 5

5:00pm - 6:30 pm

Segal Theatre

Featuring:

Kate Benson & Jessica Almasy Where Are We Going?

NotAmuse Examined Life

Deepali Gupta I Love You Stranger

Works-in-Process Block #4

Saturday, October 5

7:00pm - 8:30 pm

Segal Theatre

Featuring:

Michael + Patrick Circle Jerk

Target Margin Theater / Moe Yousuf Present Shame and Further Woe

nicHi douglas where love lies fallow

Studio Visit #4: Whitney White

Saturday, October 5

8:30pm - 9:30pm

Elebash Recital Hall

Featuring:

Whitney White mOnster

With a critical response from Tobi Haslett

Closing Night Party

Saturday, October 5

10:00pm - 1:00am

Hosted at The Musem of Sex (233 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10016)

Featuring:

A Live Podcast of Girls on Porn, hosted by Laura Ramadei and Rachel Napoleon

The Presentation of the FRANK Award to Becca Blackwell

DJs to be announced





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You