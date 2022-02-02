PIMCOMEDY THE MUSICAL Moves To Saturdays At Actors Temple Theater

PimComedy the Musical has changed to Saturday Nights at the Actors Temple Theater. Playing Saturday Feb 12, 2022 to Saturday March 5, 2022 . 339 West 47th Street, between 8 and 9 ave Manhattan.

Fashion designer, painter and musician PimComedy hosts a 90 minute journey deep into the mind of the creator.

Exploring the visual and musical themes of heaven and hell, light and dark, colors, laughter and the hilarity of death, he offers a partnership into the process of beautification. Set in an east village artist's studio among mixed media portraits, PimComedy performs his songs as if to a group of fellow painters. He mixes in amongst them and tells the story of his work, and in doing so, reveals a secret that will take your breath away.

A story of of Heaven Vs Hell. Good vs evil. A journey from darkness to light. Themes performed include depression , anxiety, coming out of drug use, coming into the light. Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Happy times ! There is happiness at the end of the tunnel. Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not over come it.

Playing at the iconic Actors Temple Theater, run by Broadway Legend Edmund Gaynes, who performed with Liza Minelli and other iconic Broadway stars and shows

PimComedy performed and produced Fashion Week FW 2022 and the unique legendary Chelsea Fashion Film Festival. His Avant Garde and mystical style and brought breath-taking and memorable moments to peoples lives all over NYC and internationally .

Tickets and more information can be found here: www.thesetnyc.com