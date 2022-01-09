PIMCOMEDY Opens This Month at the Actor's Temple

PimComedy the Musical opens on Monday Jan 17, at the Actors Temple Theater, Off Broadway. Address: 339 West 47th Street, near 8th Ave in Manhattan!

A story of Good vs Evil, bad vs good, and good overcoming the evil in this world! Performed and acted by PimComedy, a fashion designer, avant garde artists in New York City.

PimComedy was featured in Fashion Week FW 2022 and Fashion Night Out, also the renown Chelsea Fashion Film Festival in Chelsea Manhattan, Fashion films and avant garde designs.

Come see the show Mondays at 7pm EST, Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th street , starting Monday Jan 17!