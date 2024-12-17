PEREGRINATIONS to be Presented at The Tank in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank will present Peregrinations, a masked show about people and borders co-produced by Dutch Kills Theater and Long Story Short. Peregrinations will begin performances on January 9 for a limited run through January 26, 2025 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater.



Peregrinations is a devised piece from an ensemble that includes Megan Campisi (Breeders), Jay Dunn (Music at the Close), Blake Habermann (The Magic Flute), Joan Hofmeyr (Solitary), Malcolm Opoku (The Outposters), Brendan McMahon (Somewhere West of Nowhere), Julia Cavagna (Elektra), Duane Cooper (Cabin Fear), and Angela Parra (Waiting for Lefty).



Peregrination: noun /ˌpɛrɪgrəˈneɪʃən/

A long journey or period of wandering, especially in foreign lands; from the Latin: peregrinus, meaning “foreigner.”



Peregrinations is a wordless play with original music and sound design exploring journeys of displacement and migration. It is drawn from interviews with displaced people and personal stories of our international performance collective and performed in masks. Peregrinations uses the poetic, metaphoric language of the masks to explore shared experiences of journeys across borders.



Peregrinations will be performed by Campisi, Cavagna, Cooper, Dunn, Opoku, and Parra, with Habermann serving as an Outside Eye. Lighting Design is by Yang Yu (Good Luck in Space), and Erin Orr (American Weather), serves as the Puppet Master. The piece will also include Original Sound Design and Live Sound Performance by Hofmeyr. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday December 19 at 12pm.



The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

Comments