PARCEL FROM AMERICA to Make New York Premiere at Theatre Row This Fall

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Ann LeClaire with Parting Glass will present the New York premiere of the Irish musical Parcel from America, which features a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, with music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. The production is directed by J.R. Sullivan, with music director and arranger Kevin Corcoran and choreography by Barry McNabb. Adapted from a tale by acclaimed Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley, the new Irish musical will make its New York premiere this fall with previews beginning October 28, and will celebrate its official opening on November 4, with a limited engagement through November 22, 2026 at Theatre Row.

Parcel From America is the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of the entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas.

Inspired by the history of Irish emigration and the cherished parcels filled with gently used clothing and much-needed dollars sent by loved ones from across the Atlantic, this musical celebrates the old Irish adage that “it is only in the shelter of our neighbors that we all can live,” a theme that rings especially true in these fraught times.

The production features an accomplished cast from Ireland and the United States, led by Alex Sharpe (PBS Celtic Woman, West End: Les Miz), Clare O'Malley (Irish Rep's Pump Girl, The Lonely Ones), Michael Grennell (Abbey Theatre, “Game of Thrones”), Mick Mellamphy (National and International tour of The Smuggler), Úna Clancy (Irish Rep's Juno and The Paycock), Gregg Goodbrod (Broadway: Thoroughly Modern Millie), Andrea Lynn Green (Broadway: Who's Afraid of Vriginia Woolf?), Adam Huel Potter (National Tour: Once), Aiden McCracken, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Serena Parish, Ethan Jack Haberfield(Broadway: Mary Poppins) with standby Danny Rothman and understudies Riley Bocchicchio, Amy Bodnar, Dan Fenaughty, and Olivia Goosman.

The creative team includes Harry Feiner(scenic design), Debbi Hobson (costume design), Joey Moro (lighting & projection design), Ian Scot (sound design), Stephanie Klapper Casting (casting director), Gary Levinson (Production Manager), April Kline-Grimshaw (Production Stage Manager), Miriam Hyfler & Kathleen Mahoney (Assistant Stage Managers), and LDK Productions (General Manager)

Bringing the score to life is an International ensemble of award-winning musicians led by music director Kevin Corcoran (keyboards) and featuring Isaac Alderson (whistle, flute and uilleann pipes), Tom Fitzgerald(bouzouki/mandolin), Aimée Farrell Courtney(bodhrán) and Katie Wasko (fiddle), creating an authentic Irish soundscape that transports audiences to the heart of rural County Limerick.

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