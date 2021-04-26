Open-Door Playhouse To Present Audio Play SIMPLE LIVES, Premiering May 5

Open-Door Playhouse will present the audio play of Simple Lives, written and directed by Bernadette Armstrong. The production will premiere on the Open-Door Playhouse Podcast in two parts on Wednesday, May 5th.

The episodes will be available at www.opendoorplayhouse.org. The podcast is FREE to listen and download, but donations are greatly appreciated. Please visit www.opendoorplayhouse.org/donate to contribute. Each episode will run approximately 45 minutes, with no intermission.

Kathleen arrives at her grandmother's house for her spring visit and finds the lives around her are playing out in unexpected, dramatic fashion as she witnesses her Gran and Auntie's normal lives splinter into new dimensions of aging.

The live stage version of Simple Lives premiered in 2016 at the Secret Rose Theater in Los Angeles. The play was nominated for a Valley Theater Award for Outstanding Writing in an Original Play or Musical.

The cast will feature Anne Cooper, Goreti da Silva, Elaine Mello, Monique Gonsalvas, and Rosney Mauger. Sound Design is by Hall Cantrell. The Open-Door Podcast is recorded at ES Audio Studios in Glendale, CA.

The Open-Door Playhouse is a podcast that supports new and emerging writers by producing plays in the style of the live Radio Plays popular in the 1940s & 50s. Open-Door Playhouse is hosted by playwright and producer Bernadette Armstrong who conceived of the podcast after her most recent project, Custody, which was scheduled to open in North Hollywood on September 8, 2020 at the Secret Rose Theater, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since September the podcast has presented over 25 new plays by emerging playwrights from all over the country. www.opendoorplayhouse.org

Bernadette Armstrong (Playwright/Director) moved to Los Angeles to work in film in the late 1990's and after her first two films went to festivals, she took a short hiatus from writing until she fell in love with small theater. Since 2008 she has had several successful theater projects produced in North Hollywood. Her play The Reading Group was named Pick of the Week by LA Weekly Magazine and in 2017 her play Simple Lives was nominated for Outstanding Writing of an Original Play or Musical by the Valley Theater Awards (the only woman nominated).