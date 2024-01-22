Odyssey Theatre Ensemble of THRESHOLD OF INVENTION Series Presents WHITE - A Powerful Exploration of Identity and Activism

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Thresholds of Invention series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries presents White Out, written and performed by Dave Trudell and directed by Chuma Gault.

On a sweltering summer day during the height of the pandemic, Dave Trudell steps outside his apartment and melts into a protest in progress. As he marches through the streets of Los Angeles in support of Black Lives, complex and illuminating memories flood his consciousness.

Black Lives Matter, and he's white, queer and awakening to the defining role race has had in his life, and how it intersects with his queerness.





Written and Performed by Dave Trudell

Directed by Chuma Gault

Series curator: Tony Abatemarco

Produced for the Odyssey by Beth Hogan and Tony Abatemarco



One performance only:

Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.



Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

FREE in the on-site parking lot

$25



www.OdysseyTheatre.com

(310) 477-2055 ext. 2