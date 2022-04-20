OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO by Emmy Nominee Mark Wilding to Receive Off-Broadway Premiere in September

A comic spy thriller by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Good Girls, Charmed) is set to receive its New York City off-Broadway premiere in September.



Inspired by the true story of a spectacularly botched U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile's democratically elected leader, Salvador Allende, in 1970, Wilding's political farce centers on an inexperienced agent enlisted by the CIA to execute a last-ditch, poorly conceived and wildly dangerous effort to hasten the 1973 Chilean coup d'état.



Presciliana Esparolini, Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar will reprise the roles they created in the world premiere production at L.A.'s Theatre West, with Steve Nevil and Michael Van Duzer returning as Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger. Charlie Mount again directs. The producer is Benjamin Scuglia, and general managers are Tom Smedes and Heather Shields of Clearview Theatricals.



"For those who enjoy sophisticated political satire, Our Man in Santiago is your man!" wrote theater critic Ed Rampell in the Hollywood Progressive, while reviewer Ernest Kearney (The Tvolution) called it "a sharp, witty script that offers an abundance of laughs with an admirable number of insights slipped in." Hollywood Times reviewer Ethlie Ann Vare enthused, "A funny play about important ideas... a cracking good production of a smart, funny, thoughtful and surprising new play."



Previews for Our Man in Santiago will begin September 13, with performances running September 16 through October 28, 2022 at the AMT Theater, located at 354 W 45th Street.



For more information, visit OurManInSantiago.com.